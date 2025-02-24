Abubakar Lawal was involved in a fatal accident on Monday morning and the football star succumbed to his injuries

The 29-year-old was on his way to training when the tragic incident occurred along Entebbe Road in Kampala, the capital of Uganda

His club Vipers SC has released an official statement confirming the tragedy and tributes have continued to pour in

A former Nigeria U20 star Abubakar Lawal has passed away shortly after he was involved in a ghastly motorcycle accident in Uganda.

It was gathered that the 29-year-old was on his way to training on Monday morning when the tragic incident occurred.

Ugandan journalist Clive Kyazze reported that the vibrant Nigerian forward who plays for Ugandan giants Vipers SC succumbed to his injuries.

Vipers SC have confirmed the death of Abubakar Lawal. Photo: @agmtvug.

Source: Twitter

The fatal accident happened along Entebbe Road in Kampala according to the reporter.

His club Vipers SC confirmed the incident in an official statement on X:

"We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved player, Abubakar Lawal, who left us this morning.

"He’s body has been transferred to a medical facility for postmortem examination. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Lawal’s family, club fans, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

He was in action in their last game when they defeated Kampala City 2-0 on February 16.

Abubakar joined Vipers in 2022 after spending two years with Rwandan giants SC Kigali.

The pacy goal-scorer previously played in the Nigerian Premier League with Kano Pillars FC, Wikki Tourists FC and Nasarawa United.

Tributes pour in for the late Abubakar Lawal

Fans have taken to social media to express shock and grief following the death of the football star.

Taking to X, @DeoDdamba wrote:

"We didn't know that this was our last game watching you against KCCA, RIP Bro."

@mosthigh1999 added:

"May he rip. He gave us (the students of smask) goals to celebrate during our time there as students. Will remember the Casablanca goal always. Gone too soon."

Fans in Uganda mourn the death of Abubakar Lawal. Photo: Shaun Roy.

Source: Getty Images

@JuliusSendijja wrote:

"What a loss of this budding talented star, Mr.Abubakar Lawal! Condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation, FUFA, Vipers SC, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa as a person, who willfully spends millions of money, to procure these boys that stand out from every part of Africa. May he rest well."

@IsmaelKiyonga said:

"So sad! Lawal been a humble guy and above all, a practicing Muslim. Those who have been close to him describe him as one with a big heart. @YunusSentamu12 @HassanHood17 may Allah keep you strong my brothers."

