Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr’s catwalk at the London Fashion Week is making headlines.

Just recently, the Sabi Girl closed the show for DiPetsa at the London Fashion Week by walking the runway in one of their pieces.

In videos making the rounds online, Ayra Starr showed up on the runway in a white mesh crop top and skirt that hugged her figure tightly. The music star also had her signature short hairstyle for the look.

Ayra emerged on stage with her hands on her hips before moving them around and making more dramatic movements while slinking down the runway.

Reactions to video of Ayra Starr walking runway in London

The video of Ayra Starr’s unique catwalking steps at the London Fashion Week for DiPetsa soon became a topic of discussion on social media after the clip went viral. While some netizens praised her moves, others found it amusing and advised her to walk the way she normally would next time:

Jenniphernnoli said:

“Which kind walk is this????”

Sevnfifty said:

“Ayra na so dem dey model? eh my love.”

Ashfin_maradun wrote:

“Which kind yeye walk be this?”

Loloontheloo wrote:

“Lol models don’t seduce. They walk . With a straight face. Not giving 2 fvcks.”

Sharonstone__95 said:

“Wetin be this, nobody gave a single fvck.”

Tufanzy_ said:

“Over sabi 😂.”

Just_nelia said:

“Ayra Starr just redefined runway… that’s on period! A true star!”

Lilian_chinonyerem wrote:

“Comot hand for back, walk straight na, or is that the concept?”

Chi_babeeee69 said:

“Is she pregnant?”

Thubia2024 said:

“Dis lekpa girl done finally add flesh oo😍.”

Mmaagic said:

“Love her ❤️.”

Iphie_renny commented:

“Sabi girl don dey get belle small small...smallie😍.”

Ayra Starr wins big at 2025 MOBO Awards

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian social media users and fans of Ayra Starr were in high spirits following the news that she made history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards.

Her feat breaks the 16-year jinx as many female acts from Africa have been snubbed by this award. The Afro-pop singer was in the same categories as South African Pop-piano superstar Tyla, American artists Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, and two-time Grammy winner Tems.

The "Music of Black Origins” awards took place in Newcastle and was a star-studded one. With her newest achievement, Ayra Starr (2025) joins Wizkid (2017, 2021) and Burna Boy (2020, 2022) as the only Nigerian artists to have won the MOBO Award for Best International Act.

