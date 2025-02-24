Nigerian preacher, Pastor Jerry Eze, has shared video evidence to back the testimony he recently shared in church

Shortly after the preacher recounted how he and others were saved from a plane crash, he posted a video of the state of the aeroplane after landing

The video raised mixed feelings from netizens with some of them joining Jerry Eze to praise God and others expressing doubts

Popular pastor, Jerry Eze, has shared a video to back up the testimony he recently shared that made the rounds online.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener told his congregation about how he and others were saved from a plane crash after he was led to pray after boarding and feeling uneasy about a flight.

Nigerians react as Pastor Jerry Eze shares video evidence of his plane crash testimony. Photos: @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the video of Pastor Jerry Eze’s testimony went viral, the preacher took to his Instagram stories to share video evidence of what he told his congregation while sharing his testimony.

The preacher had mentioned that all the plane’s tyres had burst and he posted a clip showing the deflated tyres of the aircraft.

Jerry Eze accompanied the video with a caption where he gave thanks to Jesus, noting that there was nothing God could not do. In his words:

“I remember this day and all I can say is thank you Jesus. What God cannot do does not exist.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Jerry Eze shares evidence of his testimony

The video Pastor Jerry Eze posted to back up his testimony was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians:

Officialnwamma said:

“😍😍😍😍😍glory be to God.”

Chinwe_angelic_touch_ said:

“GOD is FAITHFUL GOD. 🙌”

Mz_booboo said:

“Nothing missing, nothing broken!😭”

Bornsp4lf said:

“So much to be grateful for , until you encounter such you will think it’s nothing serious.”

Mehxi_o wrote:

“And some people will still doubt the supernatural power of GOD.”

Mikemike002229 wrote:

“How is this God ?”

Timo_sterling said:

“Only mumu will believe this! He should show us complete video with other passengers.”

Justice_reading1 said:

“lol so they clean the crash lines…. Abi they wash ham away 😂 because it look like something they pack wey the tire don spoil o 😂well your followers na mumu , they’ll surely believe you.”

B.u_services said:

“Always believe in miracles. If you don't believe in something, it won't happen. We all believe in God.”

Dlookmakeup wrote:

“All I know is that Pastor Jerry is of God! And he ignited my prayer life! And he’s not leaving this world anytime soon! For What God cannot do, does not exist 🙏.”

Weightlossproducts9ja said:

“Those who were saying he was Lying and asking me for Pictures after I attested to his testimony. HOPE UNA DON SEE AM NOW?”

Details about Pastor Jerry Eze's YouTube earning

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's online digital prayer meeting earned more than N7 billion on YouTube's video-sharing platform.

The clergyman is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria because of his prayer meetings.

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N7 million, and he has earned a total of N7 billion from the platform.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng