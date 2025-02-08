Portable has shared a new video about his bar after he posted a lengthy clip about what the government had allegedly done

Recall that the street act had earlier caused a lot of drama online after he lambasted Olamide for picking Asake over him

Days after posting that his bar looking a bit demolished, he shared another video explaining what went down, while pleading with the government

Nigerian social media commentator, singer and label boss, Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, has made headlines after he shared a new video regarding his demolished bar.

It will be recalled that Zazu told his fans online that his uncompleted hotel and new building have been sealed. He stated that some government officials had come to raid his bar and took over 20 people with them.

In a now-deleted post, Portable had written:

"I believe in Eledumare Nobody can fall me Ọmọ Olohun 🙏They pack everybody. They took more than 20 people both Artist and customers and they pack Cars and bikes including peoples phone and jb. All the people that came for help they pack them and they seal my new uncompleted building and hotel. why ..in my home town and we no follow them fight …pack all the drink that we are selling at ODOWGU bar and food..WHY."

'Government should please look into this …I am using here to book events and shows not only drink..I am promoting people and helping people here…make Government ask I put light for everywhere and before government come for road repair na me call them to help us ..why will they do that at my property that I am using to feed my family…them later come attack me at where I dey but God pass them."

What Portable said in fresh video

In his new clip, the singer explained that he did not wrong the government and has no idea why they would treat him in such a manner. He stated that he only helps the boys under his care and does not smoke or engaged in illegal activities.

Watch the clip here:

Nigerians rect to Portable's tocuhing clip

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@tosin__dara said:

"The downfall of a man begins when he thought that woman don’t have power to bring him down😂😂."

@watching_in_bed said:

"The reason why i understand this guy very well is because i was good at animal studies back then in school."

@_ahf_clothing said:

"Queen Dami finally carry ur aje jaapa true true."

@naijazobo said:

"Idan Matter yen ti wa bi Station . Habeebu Won wa e ni station o."

@bigahmad1 said:

"You go learn in hard way sebi na u wan dey trend everyday either good or bad trend 😂😂."

@djdeeblack1 said:

"Now wey you see real wahala , see as you rush lean .. Wahala no good for body .. if you overcome this one better change your ways."

Man shares what allegedly occurred at Zazu's Bar

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Portable is reportedly in trouble and is likely aware of the gravity of the situation.

A popular influencer on Elon Musk’s X has accused the musician of attacking government officials who were assigned to work at his location.

The influencer, in a lengthy tweet, narrated how the Tony Montana hitmaker allegedly assaulted the agents and is currently in hiding.

