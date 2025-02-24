Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo trended online as he addressed Mark Zuckerberg and his team about what he noticed about Instagram

The Industry elder cried out over the number of followers he lost on the platform after he previously accumulated 2.3 million followers

Speaking further, he accused the Meta CEO of how he regards African and black content creators, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo has called out Mark Zuckerberg over his Instagram account, expressing his concerns about a significant drop in his followers.

The veteran actor revealed that his Instagram following, which was once 2.3 million, has dropped to 1.9 million over the past 7 to 8 months.

Kanayo O Kanayo calls on Mark Zuckerberg's attention. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo, @zuck

Source: Instagram

He questioned why his follower count has decreased rather than increased, pointing out that this issue is affecting many other creators as well.

Kanayo O Kanayo urged Zuckerberg and his team to address the problem, emphasizing that Nigerian creators, in particular, deserve fair treatment, as their success also benefits the platform.

The industry elder highlighted that this trend occurs mostly across Africa and called on the Meta team to look into the matter.

Listen to him talk below:

Kanayo O Kanayo’s video trends online

See what netizens are reacting to what the actor said:

empiregirle_byameeable said:

"Yes followers has been decreasing for no reasons even while people follow up it doesn't add up."

prettiest_uni_9ja_girls reacted:

"Use Mark for sacrifice sir."

poshest_hope wrote:

"We are all going through this. I even noticed their new tactics. They remove people from your f0||owers themselves even without the people knowing. Omo!!"

amazingfreshmouth1 wrote:

"Use sense comment, nor go drop comment when go make they finally block your account ohh, Mark is watching."

verydarkblackman said:

"Make I no talk 😂 una no want know watin my eyes see for Instagram hand."

dkokopee said:

"Make we dey pray for Zuckerberg oo, nnayi sacrifice, we beg on behalf of zuk_abeg …no offer am to the gods."

iamdjblackcell reacted:

"Instagram is just shadow banning most accounts on their platform. What they do now is show you more sponsored posts on your feed that you have nothing to do with."

scoobynero wrote:

"Na everybody e dey happen to ! , please 🙏🏾 Nnayi Sacrifice , I want to sacrifice @zuck to you."

csi_forex said:

"Mark is reducing our followers so we can focus on our government and leave social media space."

aniberry22 wrote:

"Am sorry to say or allegedly, some people bought followers then just to get the bluetik now those ghost followers have returned to the graves they came from, what u are seeing now are genuine followers who follow u because of ur content. Hope I didn't scatter ur head too much with my grama."

man_like__peter said:

"Even some people wey buy followers dey complain for cs 😂 you think say you get sence pass the robots ...organic followers is best."

