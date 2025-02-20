Relationship blogger Blessing CEO has reacted to Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo's statement that Nedu influenced his words on the Honest Bunch podcast

The pageant winner alleged that Nedu asked him to pay N5m and noted that he had to say dumb things to trends in Nigeria

Blessing felt uncomfortable with Ugo's words and stated that there was nothing weird with what he said, among other issues

Relationship blogger Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has stated that it was wrong for the reigning Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo to bring on-air personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, down.

Blessing said that Ugo's statement, "poor girls turn me on" is not new and it is a fact that such a category of ladies is preferred by some men.

According to the relationship coach, some men love women they can control and treat anyhow because they (women) don't have financial backing.

Hence, Ugo should stop sounding like what he said was bad. She also cautioned him to stop acting like a victim because he wanted to trend and he achieved his aim.

Blessing CEO cautions Mr. Nigeria over Nedu

Blessing CEO, who is known for being controversial stated that controversy sells and Nedu understands the entertainment market.

She wondered why Ugo wanted to drag Nedu when many people were already pulling him down. The mother of two noted that to drive traffic on social media, one has to be controversial.

Recall that after Ugo said that poor girls turn him on, he claimed it was Nedu who asked him to say those words and that action ruined his career.

Watch Blessing CEO's video below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO lambasts Mr Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions as Nedu lambasted Mr Nigeria for calling out Nedu below:

@treasures_mum commented:

"Big time mumu the Mr Nigeria, infact when I saw the video, shame catch me on his behalf, hin too wan use Nedu shine - CEO thank u for educating them."

@sophi1151 reacted:

"Nne you will leave long. Smart and intelligent."

@n.w.a.o.m.a said:

"Asin eh … everybody wan use nedu trend …very foolish human being."

@funmi._ stated:

"Mr Former Nigerian as if Nigeria don change name. Ble Ble won’t kill me."

@hair_by_ijefine said:

"I listened to that interview all I hv to say is two of them should shut up a short man manipulated you on top of your money eeh and still repeating dsame thing but just opposite am ashamed on their behalf."

@mercy0763 reacted:

"Nah brain u get, u no kpai person. Love u mama."

@tony_macs_09 noted:

"This one na them Dey call big for nothing, like this guy na A 1 Ozuor, I support u for this one mama."

