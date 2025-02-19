Deeone has advised Portable on what he should do after the police declare him wanted for assaulting Ogun state government officials

The controversial singer has been hiding and making videos on his Instagram page pleading for mercy from the government

Deeone noted that there was no point for the singer to hide, and his video got different reactions from netizens

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Adedayo Martin, also known as Deeone, has advised singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, to honour the police invite.

He noted that if he does not honour the invite, his mind will not be at rest. Besides, some people have reported him and the police needed to hear his side.

The comedian asked Portable to go with his legal representative, adding that because Portable did not honour the invite, the police had to declare him wanted.

Deeone speaks on Portable's police drama

According to Deeone, if the Zazu Zeh hitmaker turns himself in, the police may detain him. However, they will release him on bail or charge him to court.

He noted that Portable's case should be a lesson to others if they find themselves in the same position.

Watch Deeone's video below:

Reactions as Deeone advises Portable

Legit.ng has compiled the comments as Deeone advises Portable to report himself to the police station below:

@red_mendos commented:

"Anything wey you dey do for this life. No allow Dee-one advice you."

@jpwisestilo reacted:

"This weyrey want test whether the engagement he gets when talking about VDM is same, he is a failed worm."

@nazabenjamin8 stated:

"This video no go get engagement but just mention the name of VDM food go come ur table hungry fellow."

@obinoxcreative said:

"You advised bob, he japa, u advised Lil smart dem arrest am, u said u used nedu, dem sack am…. leave zazu out of it please."

@yeye_natu reacted:

"@comediandeeone DAYO! Keep talking about VDM. You need it to get engagement. That’s your calling, your purpose in life. Keep entertaining us boi. Clown."

@eloho_samson noted:

"Bcos @verydarkblackman didn't post much today. You no see content to do."

@amoke1971 commented:

"It is better for him present himself than hiding."

@officialmenaman reacted:

"You can never be like VDM, it’s even disgusting watching you trying so hard to be like VDM, let me advise you for free, there a new guy now that talks about Lagos realtors with their outrageous prices, he has picked a side to advocate for just like VDM picked his side to advocate, sister Deeone, to make yourself more useful."

Portable begs Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable had made a video to beg Nigerians over his case with the Ogun state government after he and his men allegedly assaulted some officials.

In the video, he shared the reason for being on the run and opened up about his health challenges as he pleaded for mercy.

Fans were not sympathetic towards him as they reacted to his plight in the comment section of the video he made.

