Wunmi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has shared what she misses about him in an interview

The mother of one recalled when her son Liam started school and her name was written alongside her late husband's name as the boy's parents

She also revealed that she was prepared to do the DNA test, and she gave reasons for her decision

Wunmi Cynthia Aloba, the widow of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has opened up about what she misses about her husband.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, she noted that she misses everything about him, and speaking about him makes her emotional.

She noted that when her one-year-old son Liam started school, the school wrote his parents' names as Mr. and Mrs. Aloba.

Mohbad's widow speaks about DNA test

Speaking about the demand by her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, that she should conduct a DNA test on her son, Wunmi said she has agreed to do it.

According to Wunmi, she will not do the DNA to please her father-in-law because he is 100 percent certain Liam belongs to Mohbad.

However, she said she would do the test so that Nigerians could see the result and end the doubt about Liam's paternity.

Reactions as Mohbad's widow remembers him

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Mohbad's widow Wunmi shares what she remembers about him.

@throwbacknaijatvv commented:

"From the comment section, Alot of MEN just Hate this lady for no Reason.... Una sure say Na Una Papa Born Una?"

@gracefoundme1 reacted:

"Omowunmi oko mi, boss of jossy team, you have given them food again, they have not recovered from the 2 interview you dropped yet. Bucket is available for jossy teams."

@ayassevirginie stated:

"Mrs omowunmi ilerioluwa I believe you."

@kicksbythe_v_sa commented:

"All of a sudden you're everywhere doing interviews but DNA you nor gree do. Okay."

@ella_elle111 said:

"Young widow, it's well na death I blame. Focus on your son."

@tonycare85 stated:

"Please Don’t do DNA for the media… ur late husband didn’t request for DNA when he was alive…Note: before U attack this comment screenshot ur DNA. Let the media see it too . We can start from there."

@itz_davis001 commented:

"For us that are smart and difficult to manipulate, I know 100% for the child is for Mohbad. Not that you're guilty or scared. Just do it for the sake of your child, respect for your husband and public wey them don spoil yr name all bcus of property."

@charles410y reacted:

"Verydaftmugu won't like all this."

Mohbad's widow marks his death anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has marked the one-year remembrance of her husband’s death.

On her Instagram page, Wunmi posted an old video and photo of herself with the father of her son.

Wunmi accompanied it with an emotional caption where she poured out her heart on the cruelty she had faced since he died.

