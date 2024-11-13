Solomon Buchi has shared his earning on X after he was accused of begging online by Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze had shared a video of Buchi begging during Instagram live session and a chat where he begged for money to buy a MacBook

After Daddy Freeze's post, he went on X and planned a giveaway for trolls, he shared evidence of his earning

Life coach, Solomon Buchi, has shared his X earning after allegations of begging online were levelled against him by Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze.

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had accused Buchi of being a beggar. He shared a screenshot of how Buchi begged for money to buy a MacBook.

In a post on X, Buchi shared his earning on social media app which was £1012.68, an equivalent of over N2 million.

Buchi says money is for troll

In his post, he noted that the money was for random people, but they must have trolled him in the past.

Solomon Buchi mentioned that the person, or people, who trolls him must have stated that he was farming engagement.

The writer, who was dragged over a post about his fiancée, noted that he wanted to show love to his enemies.

What fans said about Buchi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Buchi. Here are some of the comments below:

@PiusErica:

"Is it too late to start."

@MRFLOYD_247:

"Baba wan do giveaway then keep receipts for tomorrow like Daddy freeze."

@talk2ifyn:

"God, see wetin my mates dey earn, I never even see $10."

@NwagbaraIzuchuk:

"Lol so I get nothing for showing you love?"

@Oluomoofderby:

"You have my bank details sir."

@_DebbieOA:

"If I use it now will it count?"

@artblastt1:

"Epic."

@velele17:

"I'd advise you to use this money and organize vigils, or better yet, use it to formally title any man of God of your choosing, but you'll not listen."

Solomon Buchi blasts Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Legit.ng had reported that Buchi had reacted to the video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega clubbing with Davido and some women.

The clergy had been sighted at a London club in the company of his friend, Davido, he sat beside a woman.

Buchi stated that what the clergy did was a shame to the office of a pastor, he asked if he was truly a man of God.

