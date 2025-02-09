Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has dragged Meta PlatformsInc.c owned by Mark Zuckerberg to court

Falana sued the United States of America (USA) based tech giant for allegedly invading his privacy

The $5,000,000 (Five Million US Dollars) lawsuit against Zuckerberg's Meta was filed before a Lagos High Court

Ikeja, Lagos state - Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has sued Meta Platforms Inc., the U.S.-based tech giant owned by Mark Zuckerberg, over alleged invasion of his privacy

Falana instituted a $5,000,000 (Five Million US Dollars) lawsuit against Zuckerberg before a Lagos High Court.

Femi Falana accused Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta of claiming he suffered a disease known as ‘Prostatitis’. Photo credit: Femi Falana/Mark Zuckerberg

His lawyer, Olumide Babalola, accused the organization of publishing motion images and voice captioned, “AfriCare Health Center,” on their website to the effect that Falana has suffered a disease known as ‘Prostatitis’.

As reported by Vanguard, the lawyer claimed it constituted an invasion of his privacy as guaranteed by section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

Falana claimed the publication and the video as released through the organization’s platform -www.facebook.com, is “false, inaccurate, misleading and unfair to the Applicant and thereby violates the provision of section 24(1)(a) and (e) of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.”

Babalola argued that the publication is an invasion of the Applicants privacy guaranteed by section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.”

Falana claimed that the published video about his health status is false, adding that it has rubished his image and the name he built over the years.

He argued that the publication by the Respondent which is false, offensive, and disturbing paints him in a false light, that has caused him mental and emotional disturbances.

He prayed the court for an order mandating the “Respondents to forthwith remove, erase and delete the video captioned “AfriCare Health Centre on their platform – www.facebook.com.”

The reputable lawyer asked for a general damages in the sum of $5, 000, 000 (Five Million US Dollars) and a consequential order that the court may deem fit to grant in the circumstance.

