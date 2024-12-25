Nigerian filmmaker and veteran actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo has come under fire over a recent interview he had

During the interview, the actor talked about the issues surrounding ladies being unmarried at the age of 30 and above

His submission failed to sit well with social media users, who launched an attack on the actor for passing judgment and generalizing about ladies

Kanayo. O. Kanayo, a Nigerian veteran movie star, has been trending following an interview he recently gave.

While speaking in the SIL show, the actor revealed that many women are unmarried at 30 and above because they used to refuse the adnvaces of younger men.

According to him, a woman in her 20s gets advances from rich married men who lavish money and material wealth on her.

He stated that such a man might have bought her a car or house. For this reason, she refuses advances from younger men in her age range because they are not as rich and below her level.

Kanayo notes that such a lady goes on like this by the time she's in her 30s, she becomes less attractive to men her age and becomes a prayer point, and 33, declared a 'state of emergency'.

His analogy irked many social media users who rebuked him for generalizing about women.

Many react to Kanayo's interview

Read some reactions below:

@mayowa_gbemila:

"I think this man should just stick to ritual and sacrifice."

@ezeobi_ifeoma:

"I am 33, this isn’t my story and I am not in any state of emergency."

@jennybrightening_star:

"It’s not true for all, only in some cases, right from when I was 18 my mum has been clamoring early marriage I myself liked the idea, even thought i’ld be married by 23 but I’m 26 now and not even in a serious relationship."

@henri_buchi:

"Nigerian 50+ men seems to know so much why women in their 30s are not married yet forgetting that they are the same 50+ men they make reference to in their speech. Which kind hypocrisy be this?"

@call_mi_didi:

"There's no blue print to these things.. people get married at 40."

@unity_is_here:

"Not all women are going to get married as well hope he knows."

@mima_the_1st:

"Why don’t you guys push marriage for men like you do for women , is marriage gender based?"

@vasilissa_c:

"This is the most pressing problem in Nigeria, right?"

