Video Shows 2 Nigerian Bank Staff Dancing With Reckless Abandon at Workplace, People React
- A video showing two male bankers engaging in a hilarious dance performance at the office has captivated netizens
- The interesting video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens guessing the name of the bank where they worked
- In the clip, the two men, dressed in corporate attire, with one of them wearing a suit, danced with reckless abandon while recording themselves
An intriguing video of two Nigerian bankers busting a move in their office has taken the internet by storm.
The short clip, which showed the duo's impressive dance skills, left social media users in stitches.
2 vibrant bankers show off dance moves
The clip was shared on Instagram by @tori4town, and it quickly racked up a huge number of views and comments.
Many users were eager to know the identity of the bank where the two men worked, with some even taking a guess.
The two bankers, dressed in their corporate attire, danced with reckless abandon, clearly enjoying themselves.
One of them even wore a suit and turned his backside to the camera before 'whining' his waist in a funny manner.
Reactions as 2 bankers flaunt dance moves
As the clip went viral on Instagram, it brought a smile to the faces of many Nigerians. It was a welcome development from the usual seriousness of the corporate world.
The identity of the two bankers and their employer remained a mystery, but their dance skills were undeniably amazing.
Nonyechristi said:
"GTBank."
Olamidayo001 wrote:
"Na wema e go b cus dem no get client again."
Preye_victor_thomas said:
"Zenith."
Oolajuwon said:
"E sure for me say na uba."
Sochima.ugwu said:
"The man on suit eeeeeeeeh, na only Zenith bank staff fit do this kind thing I swear."
Ms_gift_briggs said:
"The man on suit dey work for Opay."
Ayomidele_official said:
"UBA or zenith."
Fabricsbynee_ said:
"Who open gate for them?"
Ukateebonny said:
"No wonder der app sabi give problems this days."
Veeystitches_fashion reacted:
"E no go pass access bank na why them dey always get network issues."
Legitbullion said:
"Union bank na dem get all dis kind outdated staffs."
Linz_homes said:
"People husband."
Wealth_v2 said:
"Zenith."
__mbakarah_ said:
"Nah union bank staff."
Sir._.blackwater commented:
"Nah UBA be this."
Ugbills_com added:
"Zenith bank."
Happy Nigerian bankers jump on TikTok dance
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed a video of bankers in a new generation bank dancing at their workplace.
In the video making the rounds, the dancers comprising two males and a female, did the popular TikTok dance.
