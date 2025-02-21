A video showing two male bankers engaging in a hilarious dance performance at the office has captivated netizens

The interesting video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens guessing the name of the bank where they worked

In the clip, the two men, dressed in corporate attire, with one of them wearing a suit, danced with reckless abandon while recording themselves

An intriguing video of two Nigerian bankers busting a move in their office has taken the internet by storm.

The short clip, which showed the duo's impressive dance skills, left social media users in stitches.

Nigerian bankers dance with reckless abandon Photo credit: @tori4town/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

2 vibrant bankers show off dance moves

The clip was shared on Instagram by @tori4town, and it quickly racked up a huge number of views and comments.

Many users were eager to know the identity of the bank where the two men worked, with some even taking a guess.

The two bankers, dressed in their corporate attire, danced with reckless abandon, clearly enjoying themselves.

One of them even wore a suit and turned his backside to the camera before 'whining' his waist in a funny manner.

Bankers record themselves dancing at workplace Photo credit: @tori4town/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as 2 bankers flaunt dance moves

As the clip went viral on Instagram, it brought a smile to the faces of many Nigerians. It was a welcome development from the usual seriousness of the corporate world.

The identity of the two bankers and their employer remained a mystery, but their dance skills were undeniably amazing.

Nonyechristi said:

"GTBank."

Olamidayo001 wrote:

"Na wema e go b cus dem no get client again."

Preye_victor_thomas said:

"Zenith."

Oolajuwon said:

"E sure for me say na uba."

Sochima.ugwu said:

"The man on suit eeeeeeeeh, na only Zenith bank staff fit do this kind thing I swear."

Ms_gift_briggs said:

"The man on suit dey work for Opay."

Ayomidele_official said:

"UBA or zenith."

Fabricsbynee_ said:

"Who open gate for them?"

Ukateebonny said:

"No wonder der app sabi give problems this days."

Veeystitches_fashion reacted:

"E no go pass access bank na why them dey always get network issues."

Legitbullion said:

"Union bank na dem get all dis kind outdated staffs."

Linz_homes said:

"People husband."

Wealth_v2 said:

"Zenith."

__mbakarah_ said:

"Nah union bank staff."

Sir._.blackwater commented:

"Nah UBA be this."

Ugbills_com added:

"Zenith bank."

See the post below:

Happy Nigerian bankers jump on TikTok dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed a video of bankers in a new generation bank dancing at their workplace.

In the video making the rounds, the dancers comprising two males and a female, did the popular TikTok dance.

Source: Legit.ng