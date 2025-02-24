Ciana, the wife of skit maker Sabinus has completed her master's degree from a United Kingdom university

She expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her through the journey as she shared the challenges she faced while in school

The mother of one revealed that she was pregnant as a student, adding how she navigated through the process

Ciana, the wife of skit maker Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, has bagged a master's degree in International and Business with distinction from a UK university.

Oga Sabinus' wife Ciana graduates with distinction from UK university. Image credit: @mrfunny_ @ciana_chapman

Source: Instagram

She noted that she was proud of her achievement as she balanced her studies with being pregnant.

According to Ciana, she faced challenges that were not easy for her but she made it through against all odds.

Sabinus' wife graduates from university

Ciana appreciated everyone who supported her along the way. She admitted that she could not have achieved the feat without their assistance.

The mother of one added that this was just the beginning for her and she is expected for what's next for her.

Recall that some weeks ago, it was rumoured that Sabinus and his wife were allegedly having issues in their marriage. The news sparked mixed reactions online.

Many fans congratulated Ciana for graduating with distinction despite the challenges she went through.

See Ciana's post below:

Reactions as Sabinus' wife bags master's degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Sabinus' wife Caina bags a master's degree below:

@favyoffor commented:

"Where Sabinus congratulations?"

@callme_gozie reacted:

"Congratulations hun, continue to do exploits."

@leemahcakesnmore stated:

"Congratulations. Go hearts."

@twizzzy_1 said:

"Always Outstanding."

@oneheart_but_two commented:

"Congrats. God keep guiding and protecting you all the way."

@maamacita01 noted:

"Congratulations, sis! We are super proud of you. Keep raising the bar."

@mr_lyfe commented:

"Congratulations to you Chapman."

@zinny_oluwa stated:

"Congratulations, I can't wait for July to do my own graduation o."

@krama_vee commented:

"Congratulations my Shayla. I am super proud of you my friend."

Sabinus celebrates his wife's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oga Sabinus had penned a sweet birthday message to his wife, Ciana Chapman.

The funny man shared cute pictures of his wife, who he described as his beautiful life partner and added that her love is timeless.

Oga Sabinus' post had stirred reactions from many of his colleagues as well as followers, as many teased him.

