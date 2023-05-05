Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus has penned a sweet birthday message to his wife, Ciana Chapman

The funny man shared cute pictures of his wife, who he described as his beautiful life partner, while adding that her love is timeless

Sabinus's post has stirred reactions from many of his colleagues as well as followers, as many teased him

It is a moment of celebration for much-loved skit maker Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus' and his household as he sweetly celebrates his wife, Ciana Chapman.

Sabinus took to his Instagram page to pen a lovely message to his wife, who he described as his right hand.

He wrote:

"Today I just want to celebrate my right hand my beautiful life partner !! Your love is timeless Happy birthday baby and more success to our journey of love and care @ciana_chapman!!!"

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Sabinus celebrates his wife's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many teased the skit maker. See their comments below;

mrmacaroni1:

"Woowww so Mumu man sef sabi better thing. Happy birthday sis ."

ogbenidipo:

"Happy birthday Mrs Sabinus."

bright4pf:

"Sabinus babe don go post her self with ein phn o."

brainjotter:

"All this content creators sabi get fine babe en. See Shenkes!!!!!"

iamnasboi:

"Who Dey zuzu? Happy birthday MRS funny."

kostas_christos01:

"This babe go don laff kpa cuz this sabinus too funny."

basseyudh:

"Sabinus babe don collect him phone post herself o."

ophany_official:

"Ewoooo must lucky girl this year ."

mazi_crez:

"Investor SO where una dey see fine fine baby ."

paditaagu:

"Una de like collect all the fine fine gehs shaaa!! So who go come marry the rest of us? HBD to the LOYL ❤️."

thedeltabeauty:

"She’s so fine happy birthday Iyawo."

Sabinus celebrates his dad's birthday

Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus', flooded his Instagram page on Sunday, April 16, with lovely pictures to mark his dad Chief Dennis Ejekwu's birthday.

In a short birthday message, Sabinus described his dad as a blessing as he also prayed for him.

He wrote:

"Dad, you are one of the blessings that God has given me in my life. May God never stop blessing you, Dad."

Source: Legit.ng