Lady Who Married Man Who's 20 Years Older than Her Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary in Video
- A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media six years after getting married to the love of her life
- According to the lady, people had opposed her marriage at the onset because her husband was 20 years older than her
- However, six years on, she's still enjoying her amazing marital life and believes the happiness will last a lifetime
A Nigerian lady's heartwarming celebration of her six-year marriage anniversary has caught the attention of social media users.
The lady, who tied the knot with a man 20 years her senior, faced opposition from critics who doubted the viability of their union.
Lady taunts her critics, flaunts wedding ring
In a video, the lady known as @deyinka1 on TikTok, flaunted her wedding ring and her beloved husband.
With a subtle mockery, she addressed her critics, silencing those who had predicted the failure of her marriage.
In her words:
"He's 20 years older than you. Your marriage won't work. 6 years down, forever to go."
Her post proved the couple's enduring love and commitment to each other against all odds.
Reactions as lady celebrates 6-year marriage anniversary
The video, which garnered significant attention on TikTok, sparked lots of reactions from netizens.
@Mojoyinola said:
"No shook Am for my eye ooo na small thin dey vex singu people."
@GOODNESS said:
"Mine is 29 older. He Pampers me like his last born."
@Folakunmi said:
"Happy Anniversary Ma, May the Lord continue to bless your marriage home. May celebrations never cease in our lives. Today is also my birthday."
@Oluwaseun Ogunsanmi said:
"Congratulations. My boyfriend is 18 years older than me. And this motivates me. Thanks for sharing."
@6ftKafiiee commented:
"Otunba wey stand gidigba, 20years where. God will continue to butter your home."
@AnikeOla added:
"The significance of age gaps in a relationship is a social construct. Enjoy mama."
@mercypetee said:
"When I see these kinds of marriages, I become super sure that my marriage will be blissful and give positive examples to others."
@ChiamakaPeculiar added:
"In a world filled with so much marital turbulence, There are still Intentional couples, who are keen on making their marriage work, Focus on such marriages, Aim at their success & goals, And lastly, Marry Right!And always be reminded that, There are still many good & working marriages out there. It can be yours too, if you are ready to put in the work. I celebrate them."
Watch the video below:
