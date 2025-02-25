Global site navigation

Lady Who Married Man Who's 20 Years Older than Her Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary in Video
People

Lady Who Married Man Who's 20 Years Older than Her Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary in Video

by  Ankrah Shalom 3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media six years after getting married to the love of her life
  • According to the lady, people had opposed her marriage at the onset because her husband was 20 years older than her
  • However, six years on, she's still enjoying her amazing marital life and believes the happiness will last a lifetime

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming celebration of her six-year marriage anniversary has caught the attention of social media users.

The lady, who tied the knot with a man 20 years her senior, faced opposition from critics who doubted the viability of their union.

Lady who married man who's 20 years older than her celebrates anniversary
Lady celebrates 6-year marriage anniversary Photo credit: @deyinka1/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady taunts her critics, flaunts wedding ring

In a video, the lady known as @deyinka1 on TikTok, flaunted her wedding ring and her beloved husband.

With a subtle mockery, she addressed her critics, silencing those who had predicted the failure of her marriage.

In her words:

"He's 20 years older than you. Your marriage won't work. 6 years down, forever to go."
Lady who married man who's 20 years older than her celebrates
Her husband is 20 years older than her Photo credit: @deyinka1/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Her post proved the couple's enduring love and commitment to each other against all odds.

Reactions as lady celebrates 6-year marriage anniversary

The video, which garnered significant attention on TikTok, sparked lots of reactions from netizens.

@Mojoyinola said:

"No shook Am for my eye ooo na small thin dey vex singu people."

@GOODNESS said:

"Mine is 29 older. He Pampers me like his last born."

@Folakunmi said:

"Happy Anniversary Ma, May the Lord continue to bless your marriage home. May celebrations never cease in our lives. Today is also my birthday."

@Oluwaseun Ogunsanmi said:

"Congratulations. My boyfriend is 18 years older than me. And this motivates me. Thanks for sharing."

@6ftKafiiee commented:

"Otunba wey stand gidigba, 20years where. God will continue to butter your home."

@AnikeOla added:

"The significance of age gaps in a relationship is a social construct. Enjoy mama."

@mercypetee said:

"When I see these kinds of marriages, I become super sure that my marriage will be blissful and give positive examples to others."

@ChiamakaPeculiar added:

"In a world filled with so much marital turbulence, There are still Intentional couples, who are keen on making their marriage work, Focus on such marriages, Aim at their success & goals, And lastly, Marry Right!And always be reminded that, There are still many good & working marriages out there. It can be yours too, if you are ready to put in the work. I celebrate them."

Watch the video below:

Single mum marries handsome young man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady celebrated as she married a handsome young man, despite being a single mum.

She threw shades at critics who said she would marry an old man because she was a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng

