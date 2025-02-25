A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media six years after getting married to the love of her life

According to the lady, people had opposed her marriage at the onset because her husband was 20 years older than her

However, six years on, she's still enjoying her amazing marital life and believes the happiness will last a lifetime

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming celebration of her six-year marriage anniversary has caught the attention of social media users.

The lady, who tied the knot with a man 20 years her senior, faced opposition from critics who doubted the viability of their union.

Lady taunts her critics, flaunts wedding ring

In a video, the lady known as @deyinka1 on TikTok, flaunted her wedding ring and her beloved husband.

With a subtle mockery, she addressed her critics, silencing those who had predicted the failure of her marriage.

In her words:

"He's 20 years older than you. Your marriage won't work. 6 years down, forever to go."

Her post proved the couple's enduring love and commitment to each other against all odds.

Reactions as lady celebrates 6-year marriage anniversary

The video, which garnered significant attention on TikTok, sparked lots of reactions from netizens.

@Mojoyinola said:

"No shook Am for my eye ooo na small thin dey vex singu people."

@GOODNESS said:

"Mine is 29 older. He Pampers me like his last born."

@Folakunmi said:

"Happy Anniversary Ma, May the Lord continue to bless your marriage home. May celebrations never cease in our lives. Today is also my birthday."

@Oluwaseun Ogunsanmi said:

"Congratulations. My boyfriend is 18 years older than me. And this motivates me. Thanks for sharing."

@6ftKafiiee commented:

"Otunba wey stand gidigba, 20years where. God will continue to butter your home."

@AnikeOla added:

"The significance of age gaps in a relationship is a social construct. Enjoy mama."

@mercypetee said:

"When I see these kinds of marriages, I become super sure that my marriage will be blissful and give positive examples to others."

@ChiamakaPeculiar added:

"In a world filled with so much marital turbulence, There are still Intentional couples, who are keen on making their marriage work, Focus on such marriages, Aim at their success & goals, And lastly, Marry Right!And always be reminded that, There are still many good & working marriages out there. It can be yours too, if you are ready to put in the work. I celebrate them."

