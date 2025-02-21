Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer, has made his first post on social media days after his institution expelled female student Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious

The academic, who was recently a guest on a podcast, showered encomiums on his ex-student and project supervisee

The academic earned the admiration of many people owing to his conduct during his physical altercation with the expelled student

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, has elicited reactions on Facebook with his first post on the social media platform since the female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, he had a violent altercation with was expelled.

Dr Chukwudi praised the host, Yan Baba, of the recent podcast where he was a guest.

Dr Chukwudi Okoye thanked his ex-student who invited him to his podcast. Photo Credit: Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Source: Facebook

According to Dr Chukwudi, Yan Baba was his former student and project supervisee.

The academic hailed Yan Baba's progress in his chosen career, saying they had collaborated on a couple of projects.

The lecturer added that they discussed the viral UNIZIK incident, amongst other issues.

Dr Chukwudi Okoye thanked his ex-student Yan Baba. Photo Credit: Yan Baba

Source: Facebook

His Facebook post read:

"I want to thank Yan Baba for having a chat with me on the English edition of Gbam. Like many know, Yan was my student and project supervisee during his undergrad years in Unizik.

"Over the years, I've seen him build an admirable brand and even worked with him on a couple of projects. I was happy to have a chat on his program on a range of issues from the Theatre Discipline, the role of the Church, Fatherhood and the elephant in the room. It was therapeutic and flavored with the true Theatre spirit. I wish him and his crew the very best."

UNIZIK lecturer's post stirs reactions

Comr Charles Chukwudi said:

"Really Amazing."

Chizoba Dim II said:

"You deserve to be heard and I hope you leverage this opportunity sir."

Johnson Chukwude said:

"Dr Chukwudi is a great guy. He has always demonstrated maturity. Way back in 2003 when we met in the faculty of law, he has always been a great guy with great style."

Aniekan Chuks Abasido said:

"You have to stop granting interviews and podcasts from content creators. For your sanity and privacy."

Eze Emilia said:

"Please Sir don't grant any other interviews from content creators before they talk the one you didn't talk for their videos to go viral on social media."

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer dances in new video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer was captured dancing with a group of men as they celebrated his behaviour during the physical altercation with a female student.

The academic was a recent guest at the office of the media group, where he was celebrated and praised.

The host lauded the lecturer, describing him as the man of the moment and the first man to smile at the face of unruliness and assault.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng