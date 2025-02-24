A video of Pastor Jerry Eze testifying to how God saved him and his team from a plane crash recently surfaced online

The NSPPD convener shared how he was restless during the flight as his spirit didn't go well with the pilot

Pastor Jerry Eze narrated how they disembarked to find out the situation of the plane tyres, and reactions trailed his testimony

Founder of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) Pastor Jerry Eze, during a church service, gave a testimony of how God saved him and his team from a plane crash.

Pastor Jerry, who recently celebrated his wife Eno on her birthday, recounted that the incident happened after the Lagos NSPPD crusade.

Pastor Jerry Eze shares his experience after Lagos NSPPD crusade. Credit: jerryeze.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the likes of Nathaniel Bassey, and Mercy Chinwo, were among the popular faces who attended the NSPPD crusade at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos some weeks back.

Sharing his testimony, Pastor Jerry said while on board the plane, he asked to see the pilot.

However, upon seeing the pilot, he felt restless as his spirit didn't flow well with him.

Pastor Jerry Eze shares testimony of what God did for him. Credit: jerryeze.

Pastor Jerry shared how he was moved to pray till they landed only to find out the situation of their plane.

"Saturday morning after NSPPD prayer conference in Lagos we got on a flight and as soon as we got on the flight coming back, before we even took off the air hostess I just requested to see the pilot. The air hostess walked up to me and he said papa you are not comfortable, I said my spirit is not accepting the pilot," Pastor Jerry said in part.

Watch the video as Pastor Jerry Eze shares how God saved him from a plane crash below:

Reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze's testimony

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as many of Pastor Jerry Eze's followers thanked God on his behalf. Read their comments below:

real_blackhit said:

"Thank God I received this testimony so will I fly and land safety in Jesus name Amen."

xpensivehm reacted:

"God works in mysterious ways and for reasons known to Him, he will never allow His people perish."

am_dbillions said:

"Thank you Jesus for protecting everyone we are GRATEFUL People will not gather to tell us sorry in Jesus name Jezebel!! Fire."

high_power025 reacted:

"This comment section is funny, it is good to give thanks to God but at times also praised the pilots, God uses those people too."

sundayprecious8 said:

"If God has given you another chance to live, take 2 seconds to thank him for the gift of life."

hellobeckylomon commented:

"God used him to save others in that plane because if not foe his presence in that plane, OMO."

begoodyounges said:

"The testimony might be true but I started laughing when he said all the tires has busted habba now fear God sir respectfully ooo."

topislogo:

"And not in any news that a plane crashes landed 🛬 with all tires gone. Dey play, lori iro."

Details about Pastor Jerry Eze's YouTube earning

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's online digital prayer meeting earned more than N7 billion on YouTube's video-sharing platform.

The clergyman is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria because of his prayer meetings.

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N7 million, and has earned NGN 7 billion in total from the platform.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

