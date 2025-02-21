Embattled Nigerian singer Portable has hinted at plans to embark on a pilgrimage to Mecca

His chat with Pasuma recently surfaced online, wherein he pleaded with the Fuji musician to send him to Mecca

Pasuma's response to the chat appeared quite sketchy, but their conversation got fans sharing their thoughts online

Nigerian social media users were shocked to see Portable's chat with Fuji musician Pasuma Alabi Wonder.

The embattled singer, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, has been in the news over his legal battle with the Ogun state government.

Nigerian musician Portable pleads with Pasuma Wonder to take him to Mecca amid his ordeal with the Ogun state government. Credit: @officialpasuma, @portablebaeby

In a new development, the Zazu crooner shared a chat between him and Pasuma, where he pleaded with the latter to take him to Mecca, as he wanted to go and thank God.

Portable had reached out to the veteran singer, who prayed for God to stand by him during his trying period, He also asked who he could be of help to him. To which he said he's love to go to Mecca.

Portable's post has come as a rude surprise to many of his fans, who have reacted in various ways.

Portable begs Pasuma to sponsor him to Mecca. Credit: @officailpasuma

See the chat here:

It will be recalled that Portable recently informed his fans that he is no longer being troublesome and is willing to focus on money-making only. He also urged his fans not to call him 'wahala' whenever they see him.

Portable's chat with Pasuma trends online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mheenarh__ said:

"Carry you go Mecca as how? Which kain scope be this😂 If Pasuma know say na wetin you go talk be this, he no go reply😂."

@lachummie_tha_taylor said:

"If I jam you for mecca, I go pick extra stones throw you😂😂😂."

@oluadebamowo:

"Dude has practiced all 3 religions in this Nigeria… Chairman, Metalokan Association."

@funnyfacts0_22:

"Please help Portable go Mecca. Portable go comeback come tell us wetin dey inside their black box 🕋😂😂."

@alabimopol said:

"Begi begi na everything make dem dey do for you...yu no fit go mecca with ur own money 😮omo Ole."

@skushi_ex said:

"Werey 😂😂Mecca wey be like 15-20m 😂 make pasuma come sponsor am go? This Zazu don mental true true."

@official_beyoung1:

"Say humble because what GOD gives it can also take and what gods gives he can also take.:

@omobolaji1904 said:

"So na now you remember Mecca, All those fanta u dey pour for river no work?"

Portable Zazu leaks chat with Eniola Ajao

In other news by Legit.ng, Portable Zazu leaked his private chat with actress Eniola Ajao as he advised her following the backlash that trailed Bobrisky's award at her movie premiere.

A screenshot from the private chat saw Eniola Ajao tendering an apology to the Zazu singer while begging him for assistance.

This came on the heels of Portable repeatedly voicing out his displeasure after Bobrisky won an award in a category meant for women.

