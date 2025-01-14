Portable has shared a new video where he warned against comparison with his colleague, Asake as he named the singer he looked like

In the clip, he bragged that he had gone international and that his wealth was not from Empire records

He called the artists, who have helped him in the past and boasted that he was still making money from their influence

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has given his fans a stern warning because some of them have been comparing him with his colleague, Asake.

In a post in his Instagram page, he noted that they should stop making such comparison. According to him, he looks more like American singer Lili Wayne.

Portable speaks about Skepta, Lil Wayne.

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, who recently shared his account details online, he does not owe Empire records, but it was Sony's money that he has been spending.

He mentioned that he was a Chief Executive Officer and that Sony cannot spoil his face and Empire Records cannot also do such to him because he didn't collect their money.

Portable names artists who helped him

In the recording, Portable thanked Olamide, Skepta and Wizkid for their help.

He explained that he still get proceeds from Zazau, the collaboration he had with Olamide.

Speaking about Skepta, he said he met the singer in London and the music star changed his life forever. Explaining further, Portable said that Skepta showed him the way. He added that he has been receiving money from Sony Records because of Skepta.

Singing Wizkid's praises, The Zeh Nation boss noted that the Ojuelegba crooner saw him with Olamide and gave him money.

He stated that it was Wizkid that made people to start looking for him.

Portable brags

Not done with his video, Portable bragged about his status. He said he 'blow' last year and still did this year.

He added that he was the first to look like Lil Wayne in Nigeria and in Africa.

The Zeh Nation boss called himself the singer with Sony money and that he was an international artist.

Recall that Skepta also spoke glowingly about Portable. He said he loved his energy and the way he jumped a gate a last year.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamdabluerichie:

"Lil Wayne order from temu."

@omoolorhe889:

"Insha Allah Oni jabo Zazu Zeh Nation many many inspiration Akoi Grace."

@samookhay:

"You’re biggest, .more love fo@iwa_lewa101:r you Dr Zeh."

@_bisibrain_:

"Lilwayne ko, rilwan ni..onilara of ilara."

@badmus_realabidams:

"I like this guy scatter..Werey Olorin ."

@iwa_lewa101:

"Imagine growing up as a child and realize this is your father ."

Portable rates Burna Boy above colleagues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer Portable was excited to speak about Burna Boy in his new video.

He praised Burna Boy and stated that the singer was bigger than all his colleagues in the music industry.

The Zazu crooner told his fans to ask him if they wanted to know about the real people who were at the top.

