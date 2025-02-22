A clip from Nathaniel Bassey's ongoing Hallelujah Challenge where he advised single sisters recently emerged on social media

In the video, the gospel singer cited his colleague Moses Bliss' wife as an example for single ladies to follow

Nathaniel Bassey's comment in the video has since stirred reactions, with many netizens finding it hilarious

Popular gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has continued to make headlines over his ongoing Hallelujah Challenge, a midnight prayer and worship event in the country.

Amid videos from the challenge that have surfaced on social media, Nathaniel Bassey while speaking to single sisters on the need to show their dance moves during the challenge cited his colleague Moses Bliss' wife Marie as an example.

Nathaniel, who also celebrated Bliss' on his 30th birthday, recalled how the singer's wife caught his attention with a video of her dancing to one of his popular songs.

Recall that Moses Bliss and his wife before their wedding in 2024 had revealed they met on social media.

The Hallelujah Challenge convener seemingly encouraged sisters to take a cue from Marie as he called them forward to dance.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that TikTok star Peller claimed a prophecy shared by Nathaniel Bassey during the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge.

An excited Peller shared a clip showing the moment Nathaniel mentioned his name while praying as the TikToker in a reaction bragged about being a glorious child.

Reactions to Nathaniel Bassey's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Nathaniel Bassey's video as many found it hilarious, while other shared how they quickly stood up to dance after the singer's comment.. Read the comments below:

nyashaelshie said:

"I quickly stood about and got serious with the dancing."

church_moves commented:

"Singles This 2025 Will Not Pass You By IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME!!!!"

nwabudeoziomagospel:

"But why is the most excited sister wearing a wedding ring naaaa? They even wan collect our slot for church now."

omotokeasry said:

"Amen this won’t pass all awaiting singles by I Jesus name you all be located as a bride and grooms wil@locate their real@lives too Amen … esp my soul sister."

claraemmanuel32 wrote:

"Dancing in the Lord I am dancing in the Lord Amen."

ahemenrita commented:

"When pastor Nat said this thing yesterday,I just knew it'd go this viral."

tspice_do reacted:

"social media have done it again.... I haven't stopped dancing oowe remember."

empress_cl said:

"You go dance tire still you no go see husband better don’t stress yourself."

favour.patrick wrote:

"Did the challenge with my mom last night, the pushing I received ehhh… God you must answer o."

yomi_eric_jacobs said:

"And id#ots will be shouting Amen. Check their careers and why is hey didn't just marry anybody."

Nathaniel Bassey gingers fans for Hallelujah Challenge

Legit.ng reported that the singer announced the date for the Hallelujah Challenge.

Fans of the Jesus Iye hitmaker were excited and shared what they expected from the upcoming Christian gathering.

They also shared some common statements the musician, who has been running the Hallelujah Challenge since 2017, makes during the programme.

