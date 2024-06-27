Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja buzzed the internet as she traditionally got married on June 27, 2024

The movie star earlier excited her fans and netizens after she unveiled the handsome face of her beloved husband

A trending video of Sharon Ooja's wedding interior decoration held many in admiration as they made several comparisons

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Arobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decoration turned heads online. Credit: @sharonooja, @aseobi

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

Faux lavish flower plants were spotted among the glowing white empty chairs and tables.

Legit.ng previously reported that Sharon Ooja revealed her husband's identity to her numerous internet fans.

In the video posted on her page, Sharon and her man looked regal in matching white traditional outfits. Burna Boy's Odogwu song was also heard playing in the background.

Sharon Ooja's wedding spurs reactions online

jewel_adaa:

"This was what I imagined for chivido."

daringenyo:

"So far Moses Bliss Deco in Ghana is the best Nigerian celebrity decor so far.. If you say the chivido wedding was below our expectations now, they will come and rant so let just say it was billionaires studded Yes! But not a standard of a billionaire wedding."

_katherine1419:

"This is what we thought Davido’s decor will look like… this one choke."

pretty_gonny:

"This was what I ordered but what I received was what they gave me on Tuesday."

derealimpressions:

"enough space to show all their paparazzi, this is classy!"

ohknowmey:

"If this was the exact decor David had for his wedding, some of you would still have nothing nice to say! Like I always say, Internet people will be alright las las."

First clips from Sharon Ooja's wedding emerge

Legit.ng had previously reported that Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding ceremony caused a buzz on social media, thanks to her best friend, Bisola Aiyeola.

Bisola had taken to social media to update Nigerians about the traditional wedding ceremony. On June 27, 2024, Bisola posted clips of herself getting glammed up for the occasion.

In the video, the movie star could not hide her excitement as she promised Nigerians that Sharon Ooja’s wedding party would be a shut-down.

Source: Legit.ng