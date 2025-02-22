Lucky Udu has shared a video showing the moment he visited the Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother's shop at Alaba Market

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy made headlines after he gifted Chiefpriest's alleged brother money during his feud with the socialite

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother in the video showed off his shop as well as what he has been able to achieve so far

Popular content creator and online personality Lucky Udu recently shared a video showing the moment he visited Bethel Okechukwu at his new shop at Alaba International Market in Lagos.

Recall that Bethel, who is Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother made headlines earlier this year after Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu Burna Boy honoured his pledge by offering financial support to him.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged brother gives update on how he spent money Burna Boy gave him. Credit: burnaboygram/cubanachiefpriest/luckyudu

Bethel, a phone repairer had claimed to be related to Chiefpriest, which saw Burna Boy come through for him during his online feud with Chiefpriest.

Burna Boy gave Bethel the whopping sum of $30,000 to change his circumstances.

Chiepriest's alleged brother in return shared his plans to use the funds to set up a shop.

Months after Burna Boy gifted him the money, Bethel now owns a shop where he sells phone spare parts.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged brother thanks Burna Boy. Credit: burnaboygram

Chiepriest's alleged brother while speaking with Udu, shared how he invested the money.

Bethel also acknowledged Burna Boy's support by including the singer's name on a design at the entrance of his shop as it read, "May the God of Burna Boy locate you."

He also revealed the shop was not well stocked yet because he was still expecting some goods.

Despite opening a new shop, Bethel continues to operate his repair stand which he said is managed by one of his boys.

He also shared his plans to make his shop bigger.

Sharing the video on his page, Lucky Udu wrote in a caption:

"How many of you remember this guy? @iamtreater This is what he has done with the $30k burnaboygram gifted him. Pls let’s support his business treater_communications #luckyudu"

Watch video of Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother's new shop:

Reactions trail Chiefpriest's alleged brother's new shop

Netizens shared diverse opinions about the shop as many applauded him. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

rymbag247

"Congratulations bro na engineer like me go understand this growth here."

gozy.nwadiribe said:

"This one don go use the money buy cloths come use change open shop."

unusual_dc_1313_ said:

"Una sure say na 30k dolls burna give this one cause."

mario_officialz reacted:

"30m and na this kind shop u can open, now I see why cp ignore u."

gemzy107 commented:

"The guy really did a good job. This is just a beginner of a new business owner. Observant is necessary."

__officialkeno wrote:

"Nah 30K Dust Abi $30K Dollars? Make we Sha Dey pretend."

dway4ward said:

"Since all your years at Alaba Intl. Do you mean to say that you are still monitoring what business will work for you? Not even a proper gadgets shop? Even with $30,000 USD, free capital!! Smh."

CP's alleged brother replies VDM

Legit.ng reported that Bethel trended over his response to social media critic VDM.

This was after VDM, in a viral video, berated Bethel and called him entitled, which sparked reactions online.

In another video, Bethel replied to VDM and shared more information about his situation.

