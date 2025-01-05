The alleged younger brother of celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has fired a response back at social media activist VDM

Legit recalls reporting that VDM made a video where he addressed Bethel and called him entitled, which sparked reactions online

In another video, Bethel has now replied to VDM and shared some more information about his situation

Social media has circulated a video of the brother of celebrity barman Cuaba Chiefpriest, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, addressing VDM.

VDM, whose real name is Vincent Otse Martins, made a video in which he interfered in the ongoing online brawl between Burna Boy and Chiefpriest. While speaking on the issue, he mentioned CP's alleged brother, Bethel Okechukwu, who had earlier asked for help.

In the clip, VDM calls him an entitled person and tells him to work hard for his money. The activist notes that it is CP's choice to help his family.

What Bethel said to VDM

Reacting to VDM's viral video, Bethel shared that he is not entitled and was in no way seeking financial assistance. He further maintained that he only needed his 'brother' to connect him to people in the music industry and boost his music career.

Bethel continued by revealing that he rarely gets booked for shows and knows his brother can help him. This has now sparked varying reactions on social media, as netizens share their hot takes on the matter.

Watch the video here:

How Nigerians reacted to the video

Read some reactions by online users below:

@kingrawtruth:

"Dude was not lazy! If he was, he won’t be repairing phones and trying to make ends meet."

@kelvin.kertz:

"Verydarkman should focus on exposing scams instead of trying to sound like an expert on every public issue. His opinions only come across as "hero talk" to those who can’t think."

@nwachukwuemioma:

"Same people who cursed Burna Boy are Same people praising him now. You see wetin money go do una for this country? SMH."

@bloomme_here:

"He is so humble."

@jossidu:

"Cubana says this isn’t his brother but if you add a little more Fufu and Akamu to this guy face GBAM, you don get Cubana chief priest face 100%."

@fash.behemoth:

"Moral of your story; " so him for reject 45m to prove loyalty to him Brother ba?"dey play ... Him brother no owe am help, hinsef no owe him brother loyalty. Gbam!"

@mighty6mosh:

"That's not entitlement oooo, why your brother go get money you no go fit chop inside."

@big_clints1:

"Money na water , but you know fit pour small water for your brother, I know wan hear you dey shout money na water again oh."

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged brother comes online

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother, Bethel Okechukwu, trended amid the online beef between him and Burna Boy.

The Grammy award-winning singer earlier proposed to gift the barman's brother the whopping sum of $30k.

Following that, Bethel Okechukwu revealed his location in case Burna was interested in meeting him physically.

