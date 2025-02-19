Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has looked into the singer Portable’s viral case with Ogun state government

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tony Montana hitmaker assaulted government officials who were working around his bar vicinity

VDM reacting to the case shared videos showing some of the atrocities Zazu had done in the past as he slammed his supporters

Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has weighed in on singer Portable's crisis with Ogun state government.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu on Wednesday, February 19, hinted at plans to turn himself in to the police.

VDM provides Ogun state police with evidence against Portable. Credit: @verydarkman, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

This was after the Ogun State Police Command recently declared controversial Portable wanted for allegedly leading a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.

After he was declared wanted by the police, the Brotherhood singer stated that he needed God to save his life, claiming he was under spiritual attack.

He further alleged that he had been hospitalised for days while praying for God to show him mercy for his children’s sake.

Verydarkman speaks on Portable’s case with Ogun government

While some of Portable's fans and fellow colleagues have called on the Ogun government to show leniency, Verydarkman thinks otherwise..

The online critic shared videos of the controversial moments when the singer was involved in violent incidents, including the altercation with DJ Chicken, the pastor he slapped outside his bar, and the man he assaulted at Fela’s shrine, among others.

Verydarkman criticized Portable for his actions, and noted that he must now face the authorities for his past behavior.

He also condemned the musician's fans and supporters, He accused them of enabling the artist by making excuses for violent behaviour when he made headlines for assaulting others.

VDM wrote:

"Portable should actually go down for this,and to all of you begging the govt on his behalf watch this and if you feel he should be pardoned then no problem,KARMA CAME ALREADY."

Watch his video below:

People react to VDM's video criticising Portable

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

djmc_bash wrote:

"Portable need to be corrected a little bit,, not all claps means validated."

big_fog_01 said:

"Na GOD go punish who go beg for potable make den teach am small lesson."

peller089 wrote:

:Dj chicken self beat person wey he almost kpai the person nah do me I do u ."

mooroflagos_1 wrote:

"I understand how people feels on what he did. No matter how it is we still have to plead on his behalf. How many of you guys call davido out when he hurl insults on the commissioner of police. Majority supported him which is wrong so throwback video of what VDM posted makes you all hate him.

"I’m not portable fan tho but let plead on his behalf."

jayempire24_ reacted:

"Let him learn how to respect people small then after we pity for him for the sake of mostly his innocent wife and children."

mooroflagos_1 said:

"Even if portable is violent enough or stubborn. He didn’t kill anyone or stole anything. So why will VDM say they shouldn’t beg for portable? Justice for portable."

What Portable allegedly did to government officials

Legit.ng earlier broke the news that Portable was reportedly in trouble and is likely aware of the gravity of the situation.

A popular influencer on Elon Musk’s X has accused the musician of attacking government officials who were assigned to work at his location.

The influencer, in a lengthy tweet, narrated how the Tony Montana hitmaker allegedly assaulted the agents and was in hiding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng