A lady has shared a hilarious video showing one of the vibrant dancers at the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey

In the intriguing video posted on TikTok, the young man was seen dancing excitedly without minding who was watching

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video stormed the comments section to applaud the energetic man

A captivating video showing a dancer's energy at the Hallelujah Challenge has left social media users in stitches.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, captured a young man, Chike, dancing with reckless abandon, completely absorbed in the moment.

'Brother Chike' dances energetically during Hallelujah Challenge

The video was posted by a TikTok user, @tulia_mercedes, who was clearly entertained by the dancer's energetic performance.

In the clip, the young man danced at the altar alongside gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey and other vibrant dancers.

The atmosphere was electric, with everyone showing off incredible energy, although Brother Chike's performance stood out.

"Brother Chike strikes again. Hallelujah Challenge Day 8. No place like Hallelujah Challenge," the video's caption read.

The Hallelujah Challenge, which was organised by Nathaniel Bassey, brought together Christians from around the world for an hour of praise, worship, and prayer.

It was clearly a resounding success, with participants and viewers alike praising the organisers for creating a platform that inspired and uplifted people.

Reactions trail Brother Chike's dance performance

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the Trending video.

@MIRACLE said:

"I got my testimony yesterday both of my parents have been having serious unforgivable spirits for 23 years of being separated have finally become in good terms."

@Holyghost101 said:

"Bro Chike was on his own and Pastor Nathaniel said dance a new dance steps and bro started washing his clothes. I washed mine with him though."

@fereji said:

"You guys are sleeping on the man across chike with wearing African."

@Kimwali Hawi said:

"When pst Nat said we get a new dance that we had never used am sure brother Chike whispered you don't know me well."

@Peggy ✞ wrote:

"We love brother Chike my biggest prayer is by next Hallelujah challenge I have my own house to keep up with brother Chike oo, this one I only have limited space on the bed."

See the post below:

