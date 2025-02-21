Actor Yul Edochie has stated that if any man feels he is not the father of his children, he should have a DNA test on them

He also responded to a case where a wife felt uncomfortable with her husband doing a DNA test on their kids

The movie star added that he has no issues with raising kids that are not his, however, he shared the condition to do so

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stated that if a man wishes to do a DNA test on his children, he should be allowed to do it.

Yul Edochie encourages men to do DNA tests on their children. Image credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Speaking about cases where a wife threatens to leave her marriage if her husband does a DNA test on their children, Yul said that the woman is hiding something.

Yul Edochie's thought on DNA test

The actor, known for being controversial, encouraged men to do a DNA test if they feel the need to do it. Consequently, it will help them know their stand.

He added that he has no issues raising another man's child. However, it should be something a man should do willingly instead of being tricked into doing it.

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie encourages DNA test

Check out some reactions as Yul Edochie encourages DNA tests below:

@kristine_muna_ commented:

"Look at who is talking about trick? You that want to trick your first wife to enter polygamy. Mr please respect yourself o."

@chommmmmmmy stated:

"Unlike Judy, she has not commented on this post. Why?"

@nana_eneze commented:

"Just as you discovered Judy's 2 boys are not urs abi."

@judy_the_condemned_ashawo reacted:

"Autistic starskit and his albino brother are definitely not your sons Yul, there's no resemblance between you and those boys, but the charms she used in holding you down will not tell you the truth. keep on raising imbe kids that are not yours, after all you have been committing adultery with Judy right on her matrimonial bed before you forcefully turned her to your babymama."

@coalcitygist stated:

"As a father, do you need your wife attention to do a DNA test of your child. I am just asking for a brother."

@nmasinachy said:

"Danielle is definitely not your child, she use her in pinning marriage on u, dat abino shows there's no blood of yul in her since your divorce with d mother."

@ch.ichi8524 commented:

"It's like the first post didn't get the attention you needed, efulefuuuu.. zukwanike. See what Leonard is doing producing more movies, nothing to show for 20 years in Nollywood only that Gp tank Judy Obasi."

Source: Legit.ng