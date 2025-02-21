Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor has expressed deep love and longing for her husband Moc Madu as he goes back to work

The actress shared touching moments she captured while driving him to the airport to drop him off

The newly married wife spoke about the loneliness that awaits at home as her man leaves her to go back to his daily duties

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has teased fans and netizens with beautiful moments from her new marriage.

The Asaba star posted a video on Instagram of the emotional moment she took her husband Moc Madu to the airport to say goodbye.

Ruby Ojiakor and husband share warm moments in airport. Credit: @rubyorjiakor

Source: Instagram

Ruby wrote in her post that she was already missing him as she gushed about him.

The mother of one said that her husband returned to work since duty called and he needed to care for his Queen.

She went on to offer prayers for him to succeed in his endeavours.

See her post below:

In a previous report, Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, professionally known as Radiogad called out actress Ruby Orjiakor’s husband Moc Madu.

Radiogad claimed that the movie star married the wrong guy as he contended that Moc Madu was a "nonentity" with no house or car in his name.

The media host shared that Moc Madu was one of those upcoming actors who perched from Enugu to Asaba in search of Nollywood roles. He alleged that Ruby singlehandedly used her money to sponsor their wedding and package her husband as he pointed out that Moc was an opportunist and a gold digger.

Radiogad claimed that the young man would “dump” Ruby after 5 years of their marriage.

To support his claims, Radiogad shared leaked WhatsApp messages, where Moc was allegedly begging other women for marriage just days before his wedding to Ruby.

Ruby Ojiakor dazzles on her wedding day. Credit: @rubyojuakor

Source: Instagram

In his message, Radiogad advised Ruby to leave Moc before it was too late and stated that a man with better intentions could come into her life.

Ruby and husband spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenethhilbert

"Gosssshhhh where have I been? The smell of this food is smelling everywhere Chilled sprite pleaaaaaaaaase/"

amaka_jerry said:

"Who no like the way is going make them go marry 😂😂😂 your home is forever blessed darling."

zazi_beautyplace said:

"I like this kin Ojoro 🙌🙌Umunne m @ruby_ojiakor @mocmadu."

christabelegbenya reacted:

"Ruby Ruby is your turn to enjoy, enjoy it to the fullest. Your home is blessed with love and peace."

pretty_perry1 said:

"Ruby please take this off social media please. I love you that’s why am saying please."

oluchichiana007 said:

"Chaii, as I dey watch this, to marry come dey hungry me but na who to marry be the problem. Love is sweet ooh."

sandraanosikeofficial wrote:

"My Ruru baby😍😍😍😍😍😍 😂😂😂 pepper dem geng. Am happy you’re happy my any."

Radiogad makes new allegations on Ruby's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruby Ojiakor's wedding make headlines following new allegations from Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, better known as Radiogad.

Radiogad criticised the actress, pointing out that no prominent Nollywood star attended her wedding. According to him, it was because they knew she settled below her level.

The media personality stated that Ruby’s popular friends like Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko would have been present at the wedding ceremony if he was lying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng