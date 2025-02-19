Prime Boy, the friend of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has slammed a lawsuit against Abosede Aloba, the mother of Mohbad

In a document shared on his Instagram page, he accused the deceased's mother of defaming him and posted the date she allegedly commited the act

He also accused her of making libelious and injurious statements against him, and he revealed the amount she would pay for damages

Ibrahim Owoduni, aka Prime Boy, the friend of the late singer Ileriouluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has filed a lawsuit against the deceased's mother Abosede Aloba.

He accused her of spreading falsehood and making malicious statements against him. Besides, he claimed that on March 28, 2024, she did a video interview which was published in several media platforms.

According to Prime Boy, the statments in her interview were libelous, injurious, and designed to defame him in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public.

Prime Boy slams Mohbad's mum with lawsuit

He further demanded N50m damages for her actions. Mrs Aloba was asked to appear within 42 days of the lawsuit. If she refuses, judgment will be passed in her absence.

Many netizens were displeased with Prime Boy's action and they asked him why he took the decision when he knows who the woman is to Mohbad.

See Prime Boy's post below:

Reactions as Prime Boy files lawsuit against Mohbad's mum

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Prime Boy files a lawsuit against Mohbad's mum below:

@ola_wunmi__ commented:

"The werey wan use mama cashout be like the music wey you Dey do no Dey bring enough fund you wan collect damages money lol shishi you no go see."

@sugarlipzfoods.2 reacted:

"Nd mobad is ur best friend abi? U love am die abi? Oleeeeeeeee."

@layom55 commented:

"If he can send this to Mohbad's mum, that’s means he has hand on it (his death). Best friend indeed."

@dokitorsavagexclusive said:

"Thought Mohbad was ur friend. Why do his babymama like that?"

@hardeydeji101 reacted:

"So you won collect 50meter from your Late friend mama."

@ola_wunmi__ commented:

"You don see 50 million for your life ehn? I no blame you Sha it is well Awon frenimies."

@gallant38 reacted:

"Ori e buru if the not Dey alive you fit Dey disrespect him mama like this."

@kweendiva90 stated:

"Orieburu, so you won collect money from your friend mother . No body tell you the truth."

@fa_vour9057 commented:

"Why are even running self, if not that Nigeria system is not working you suppose don dey prison by now werey."

@fa_vour9057 reacted:

"Mtchwwww you think she's scared. oh come. Hahahaha."

Prime Boy drags Mohbad's mum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad’s friend Primeboy lambasted the singer’s mother online.

In a viral video, Primeboy called out Mohbad’s mum for mentioning his name in an interview.

Mohbad’s friend’s harsh words against the late singer’s mother raised a series of heated reactions from Nigerians.

