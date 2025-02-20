Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM) had the internet buzzing with a recent update online

The TikTok star shared videos and pictures of himself and the influencer he called out during his feud with OAP Nedu

VDM, who had earlier apologised to the young woman, thought it was enough as he disclosed the plans he had for her in Abuja

Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has extended his generosity towards the influencer Jojooflele, whom he exposed during his fight with OAP Nedu

Recall that VDM promised to reveal the names and faces of celebrities and young talents OAP Nedu reportedly slept with.

According to him, the media personality provided these names during a particular period when he tried associating with him.

The internet critic first disclosed the identity of Jossyniesnie, popularly known as Jojooflele. He claimed that the podcaster used Jojooflele as a mere pastime.

However, Legit.ng reported that VDM and Jojooflele resolved their differences after the lady came out to deny the allegations. Jojo claimed that she has never been romantically involved with Nedu. According to her, they had only shot content twice.

The dark model who previously apologised for mentioning Jojo posted a picture of himself with the influencer in Abuja. He revealed they were about to explore the capital city together and treat her to some ice cream.

VDM clarified that it was a reconciliation outing and teased that they were ready to "paint Abuja red."

Both dressed chicly in their separate attires while posing for the camera in front of VDM’s Mercedes Benz.

In his caption, VDM wrote:

“Taking Jojo on an apology outing, yeah, yeah, we painting Abuja red today for @jojooflele.”

See the post below:

Pictures and videos of VDM and Jojooflele trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jojooflele wrote:

"My helper🙌🙌🙌🙌…God blesss you sir."

pelz_a77 said:

"VDM influence be like Covid, no be everybody e catch, but na everywhere e reach."

ebuka_david_fx reacted:

"It all started when I wrongly accused her, long story short, that’s how I met your mother."

elvis_iyke007 wrote:

"Nice one my leader.. But be careful oh.. na women dey bring great men down."

michaeliyidah_snr said:

" @verydarkblackman wen no gree apologize to obi cubana; apologized to a baby girl! And you all are taking that news for granted. @jojooflele has made an important history."

okoli_classic wrote:

"When will be taking for apology outing, it’s only for granted I have been seeing."

viviantoniaujuaku wrote:

:Vdm, always trying so hard when he goes wrong to make his wrongs right. It's a sign of humility."

kallykuhn reacted:

"E be like this girl dey enter VDM eyes since…"

