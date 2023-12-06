Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has expressed concerns about the mental health of investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo

This came after a series of back-and-forth fights between the two public figures concerning Mohbad's tragic death

The movie star urged people to help locate Kemi, stating her willingness to cover the cost of her medical treatment in a psychiatric hospital

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has declared her willingness to sponsor the medical expenses of investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo at any reliable psychiatric home.

The two public figures have been feuding for weeks following Iyabo's active involvement in the investigation of the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo asks for Kemi Olunloyo's location to give her psychiatric help. Credit: @iyabojofespris

Source: Instagram

The journalist has been on the opposing side, making several claims against the actress and her unsolicited act of advocacy.

In retaliation for all that has been said against her, Iyabo took to social media to announce her willingness to help Kemi. She said one thing stopping her was her inability to get the journalist's location.

She pleaded with the public to come forward with her whereabouts so that she could receive immediate help.

"Attention: please, as a good citizen of this great country Nigeria and also an advocate for mental health awareness, I'm deeply worried about the level of pseudologia fantastica, mythomania, and morbid lying our dear Aunty Kem, Kem has been exhibiting over the years; it's getting worse. Before she declares that all the chickens are dogs and that she is a witch and flies, on social media ejor ni to ri olorun, I'm ready to foot her medical bill in any psychiatric hospital anywhere. Please, anyone who knows her whereabout of my darling,beloved aunty kem kem should please inform me asap. She needs urgent help, and Aro or Yababa is seriously waiting for her too. Thank you in advance."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Iyabo's Ojo's post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

accessories_by_jmk18:

"Aunty kemkem needs help psychologically..That woman goes opposite I wonder what planet she gets her information from."

do2dtun:

"Aunty yi to ti ya werey! I no Answer am that time cos the one wey Dey her body pass my own. Investigator isonu. This one fit tell you say dem dey use torch light see the future. Sometimes let some people self destruct so they won’t have to blame anyone for their downfall."

harrison_gwamnishu:

"She’s actually my junior alumni member. On behalf of all of us that have passed through the Nigeria Prison system, I say forgive her."

tee_girlie:

"I work at yaba left, and as at when I left work yesterday…. We had an empty bed…pls let me know when she’ll be admitted."

king__oshey:

"This is so sad So unfair! Queen mother posted this 9hours ago and yet nobody knows Aunty Kem Kem whereabout yet We need to do billboard and handbill o. Jokes apart, àánú Kem Kem nse mí."

frankieseeka:

"I get some connection for yaba if she chooses there."

rudylaise:

"Wahala no dey finish for this country as we dey leave one saga to another."

Iyabo Ojo threatens to sue Verydarkman

Following the media attention her lawsuit against actress Lizzy Anjorin received, Iyabo Ojo declared her intent to file a lawsuit against well-known TikToker Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman.

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo filed a lawsuit against her colleague Lizzy Anjorin for N500 million in damages.

Source: Legit.ng