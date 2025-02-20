Saidaboj has called out a Nigerian pastor who cited her as an example and used her as a scapegoat to preach in his church

According to him, she had had a lot of negative influence on the younger generation of ladies, who would rather become prostitutes than move close to God

While responding to the man of God, the social media commentator slammed him, while also calling him names

Nigerian social media commentator and online critic Saidaboj, whose real name is Sarah Ojone Idaji has come heavily for a Nigerian cleric who mentioned her name during Church service.

In a video that was referenced by Saidaboj, the pastor stated that the social media influencer was a bad influence on society and had succeeded in convincing the majority of the younger ladies to become prostitutes rather than go to church.

In a new video, the singer was seen blasting the preacher and calling him fake. She stated that his lord, Jesus, did not chastise prostitutes, but rather brought them closer to him more than the righteous ones.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Saidaboj's comment on pastor

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@uchaaykris:

"Pastor leaves sermon dey preach saida boj … he deserve it."

@realudykevin:

"I rather follow Saidaboj than follow that kind yeye pastor 🤮."

@chefedna_edspringkitchen:

"Na una get time de go church kos this kind Yeye man as pastor?"

@symply_estella_:

"I understand the fact that everybody wants to tread but it's really disrespectful dragging someone on the pulpit and even calling name....... That's silly."

@zikky33:

"Pastor sef wan reighn with saida boj toto😂😂abeg make we dedicate this withe to @saidaboj."

@jnkhairs:

"The man no do well abeg… he mustn’t mention name… now the stray bvllet son touch him now."

@cecicoolp said:

"I kuku trust u serve am waiting go belle full him, with a enough pepper 🌶."

@dpride2 said:

"Infact you didn’t do enough justice to that mou mou and they will come say touch not my anointed his left foot."

@busu_kelly said:

"Saidaboj is Real champion you like it or not..very useless fake pastor."

@heal_wit_chauncey said:

"There’s only one question that you asked, who are the people going to the man’s church? That alone has answered everything, dirty lick**g pastors disguising as saints just to eat peoples money."

