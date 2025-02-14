Social media commentator, Saida Boj has called out Nigerian critic VeryDarkMan to address Deeone's claims about him

It's been a couple of days now since Deeone made audacious claims about VDM, which in turn led to Nedu Wazobia resigning

In a new clip, Saida Boj asked VDM to prove his innocent rather than distract the public with his drama with Nedu

Saida Boj, Sarah Ojone Idaji, has charged at VDM over his case with Nedu Wazobia and Deeone. Recall that the audacious activist was accused of being gay, which he blatantly denied.

Rather, he threatened to expose Nedu Wazoba, the Podcast host, who has now resigned from his duties. Many social media commentators have joined in the conversation, and now, Saida Boj is the latest one to hop on the wagon.

A recent development captured the lady giving VDM an ultimatum to respond to Deeone's claims of him being gay. Saida Boj stated that he enjoys deviating from matters that concern him in a bid to distract the public.

Saida Boj's clip on VDM trends

VDM and bestie Koko Pee taunt Nedu

In a previous report by Legit,ng, VeryDarkMan and his best friend Koko Pee are living on Cloud Nine considering Nedu's recent decision to quit his podcast, the Honestbunch.

The critic and his friends shared a video where they laughed about Nedu's resignation, adding that he had been sacked.

They also said other things in the video to taunt the radio show host, generating an online reaction from fans.

