A devastating train crash in Bedford has claimed the life of a driver and left 89 passengers injured, sparking a major emergency response

The collision between two East Midlands Railway services has led to widespread disruption, with services to and from London St Pancras suspended

Investigators are now working to uncover the cause of the incident, as officials and unions express shock and grief over the tragedy

A tragic train collision in Bedford has left one driver dead and 89 passengers injured, prompting police to declare a major incident.

The crash occurred on Friday, June 19, 2026, at around 17:15 BST when two southbound East Midlands Railway (EMR) services collided near Elstow, close to the A421 and A6 interchange.

Bedford train crash sparks major incident as driver dies and dozens suffer serious injuries. Photo credit: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The trains involved were the 16:40 service from Corby to London St Pancras and the 15:50 service from Nottingham to London St Pancras.

The British Transport Police confirmed: "Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the driver of one of the trains involved and his family have been informed."

The East of England Ambulance Service reported: 11 very serious injuries, 22 serious injuries. 56 minor injuries.

According to BBC, an air ambulance was dispatched as part of the emergency response.

Passenger accounts

Passengers described scenes of chaos and devastation:

Dr Peter Knapp said:

"When I got up, I saw people's bloodied faces and people's legs looked broken and there was smoke everywhere."

Shola Mene recalled:

"People flew from their seats... and then someone just flew across and hit my husband in the face. There was a lot of blood."

Teresa Itabor, travelling to London for her birthday, said:

"We left Bedford station and there was a massive bang... I opened my eyes and that's when I saw people on the floor with blood everywhere."

EMR confirmed that services to and from London St Pancras have been suspended throughout the weekend, with trains starting and ending journeys in Bedford. Travellers are advised to use alternative routes, with tickets valid on other operators at no extra cost.

Official reactions

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the union was "devastated to learn that a train driver and former RMT rep has tragically died."

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated:

"My thoughts are with all of those affected... We will make sure that there's a thorough investigation done to establish how this collision happened."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the incident as "deeply concerning," offering condolences to the driver’s family and injured passengers.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has deployed inspectors to the site to gather evidence. They pledged to determine "exactly what happened and come up with recommendations to prevent the same thing happening again."

The Bedford train crash has shaken the UK rail network, leaving one driver dead and dozens injured. With services disrupted and investigations ongoing, authorities are working to uncover the cause and ensure such a tragedy does not happen again.

Driver kills 2 Police officers in Osun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Osun State Police Command has begun a manhunt for a motorist who allegedly fled the scene after knocking down and killing two police officers along the Osogbo–Gbongan Road in Oogi community, Osun state.

Source: Legit.ng