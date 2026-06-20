CDCFIB clarifies no specific dress code for the upcoming medical screening on June 22, 2026

Applicants advised not to bring credentials, as document verification won't occur during medical screening

Board urges reliance on official channels for updates and welcomes candidates to the screening process

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a fresh directive to applicants participating in the ongoing 2025 recruitment exercise, providing clarification on dress expectations and documents required for the next stage of the process.

The Board stated that there is no specific dress code for candidates attending the medical screening exercise scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22, 2026.

CDCFID Recruitment: Fresh Directives Emerge On How To Dress, Documents To Bring For Next Stage

Source: Twitter

In a public notice released by the Office of the Secretary to the Board, CDCFIB explained that applicants are only expected to appear in “normal and decent attire” during the exercise.

Applicants advised against bringing credentials for screening

The Board also warned candidates not to come with their credentials, stressing that document verification would not take place during the medical screening stage.

The notice added that any information circulating instructing applicants to wear a particular outfit or bring their credentials should be ignored, as such directives did not come from the Board.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to state categorically that there is no prescribed dress code for applicants participating in the medical screening exercise,” the statement read.

Board urges candidates to rely on official updates

CDCFIB encouraged all applicants to follow only information shared through its authorised communication channels and wished candidates success in the screening exercise.

The clarification is expected to guide thousands of shortlisted applicants as they prepare for the medical assessment stage of the recruitment process into the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Full list: CDCFIB-approved physical verification centres for CDCFIB

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) approved physical verification centres for the 2025 recruitment exercise have emerged.

The CDCFIB released the official list of physical verification centres following the completion of the computer-based tests last month.

Source: Legit.ng