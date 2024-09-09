Famous Nigerian content creator and social commentator Saida Boj recently celebrated her birthday as she turned 24, and clips from the party have emerged online

Amid the celebration, a video of Saida Boj lamenting about the type of money sprayed on her by fans during her birthday party has gone viral

In the viral clip, Saida Boj flaunted the wads of cash that was sprayed on her during her birthday bash but was unhappy that some persons used N200 instead of higher notes

Outspoken content creator, social commentator and women's rights activist Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, recently turned a new age, and she went out to celebrate her birthday.

Clips from her birthday bash recently emerged online, and some of the celebration's activities have caught netizens' attention.

Nigerian content creator Saida Boj has sparked reactions online with her comments about her fans who sprayed her N200 at her birthday bash. Photo credit: @saidaboj

One of the viral clips from Saida Boj's birthday that has people talking was a video in which she shows off some of the cash sprayed on her during her birthday bash.

However, Saida Boj was left happy about something in the clip.

"Who sprayed me N200?" - Saida Boj lashes out

While showing off the cash sprayed on her birthday, Saida Boj lamented about the N200 notes mixed into the N500.

She bashed whoever sprayed the N200 notes, saying she had warned in the past that no one should spray her anything less than N500.

Legit.ng recalls when Saida Boj went viral after she went on Nedu's The Honest Bunch.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens reacted to Saida Boj's video

Here are some of the viral reactions that trailed Saida Boj's video:

@ekure_marho:

"How much ur papa drop? Talk anyhow upto money when u open leg 4."

@sisi_longe_peperempe:

"If you know you know."

@hypeman_goskey:

"How much is the total mama?"

@ada_bekee06:

"Money wey no reach 1m."

@toonz_of_lagos:

"You go dash waitin out. Day playyy."

@sugar_boy_ayo:

"So you de pack money wey dem spray you? I been think say you big pass am na mama."

@realcase01:

"Lol! 😂😂 Money way u spray yourself , I no see even 1k note."

@blessoraj:

"@officialefcc na wetin una take arrest our dear Bob be this ooo pls do ur job here to pick those who spray her."

