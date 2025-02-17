Content creator Lucky Udu has revealed how Nedu allegedly treated him when he requested to be on the Honest Bunch podcast

He noted that Nedu rubbished his brand and said that he didn't know him, and he warned him not to reveal their conversation

Lucky Udu also shared how Nedu's action affected him mentally, and it caused VDM, whom he reported to, to lambast Nedu

Content creator Lucky Udu has revealed how On-Air Personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobi, was allegedly unfair and rude to him.

According to him, another content creator Emmanuel Obruste, aka Geh Geh, said that if anyone comes to his show, it means that the person's life has less meaning.

This statement unsettled him, he lost brand deals and had to let go of some of his staff as he could no longer carry them along.

In an emotional voice note he sent to social critic Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), Lucky said that he and his manager decided that they would request to be featured on the Honest Bunch Podcast hosted by Nedu to redeem their image.

Lucky Udu exposes how Nedu treated him

The content creator said when Nedu got his request, he said that he did not know him and had never watched his videos.

Nedu allegedly stated that what Geh Geh said about Lucky's platform was true. Lucky was uncomfortable with his statement and revealed that his platform has helped people with millions of naira.

According to Lucky, Nedu rubbished all his efforts and said that he wasn't doing anything for anyone. He added that he would give Lucky his platform if he sat with Ghe Ghe on the Honest Bunch podcast and they had a debate.

Lucky Udu declined and Nedu responded that he should humble himself and take the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He also reportedly made statements that depleted Lucky's self-esteem.

VDM tackles Nedu over Lucky Udu

Recall that VDM has been dragging Nedu after he hosted comedian and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, on his podcast who claimed that VDM sleeps with men.

VDM said he thought that Nedu Wazobia was the only one who rubbished people's image. However, he did not know that it was a plan by the Honest Bunch podcast.

Nevertheless, he said that Nedu was the cankerworm and he would learn the hard way if he didn't stop such behaviour.

Watch VDM's video with Lucky's voice note below:

Reactions as Lucky-Udu reports Nedu to VDM

Check out some of the reactions as Lucky Udu calls out Nedu on VDM's platform below:

@vincentfessy commented:

"Lucky Udu, no worry very soon you go interview Nedu, how many of you remember this guy, he use to be one of the organizers of honestbunch podcast but now he has been sacked. Nedu please tell us what really happened."

@xandersch_511 reacted:

"Very soon Nedu will be on Lucky Udu page. How many of you remember Nedu wazobi of honest bunch."

@luckyudu said:

"Thank you bro, this is the second time you’re standing up for me. I appreciate you @verydarkblackman."

@oluwabukolayeye noted:

"NEDU U SEE, WE SHALL ALL REAP WHAT WE SOW. NEDU IS REAPING ALL D WICKED THINGS HE HAD BEEN DOING TO INNOCENT PEOPLE.OLORIBURUKU DANKU."

@dr._moyo reacted:

"Una no see say Dee one don keep quiet. E don see wetin pass am."

VDM exposes Nedu's action to influence man

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman has continued to drag on Nedu after he brought comedian Deeone to his show to make claims against him

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay.

The social critic exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him.

