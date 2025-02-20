Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are over the moon right now following the win secured by his lawyer, Joe Tacopina

It will be recalled that the American rapper, who was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, ASAP Relli in November 2021

He was found not-gulity and now he and Rihanna are taking strict actions to show gratitude to him

News that was just released by Billboard has it that Rihanna and her man ASAP Rocky are planning to say thank you to his lawyer in a huge way.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng, in an earlier report stated that ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers was found not guilty in a felony assault trial. The rapper, who has two kids with Billionaire, Rihanna, would have been condemned to more than two decades in prison if he had been convicted of the alleged attack on a former friend in Hollywood in 2021.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are set to name their next baby Joe Tacopina.

Source: Instagram

In a bid to say thank you to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, who fought tooth and nail for ASAP's freedom, the couple have decided to reward him by naming their next child after him.

According to reports, the attorney revealed that the couple jokingly promised to name their next child after him in celebration of their victory.

He said:

"Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe."

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky plan to name their next child after his lawyer.

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Rihanna, ASAP's decision

Read some reactions below:

@sunnyvibes876:

"😍😍😍👏👏👏 that kid will be a next generation future lawyer for high profile cases then."

@snowchildx0 said:

"I'm convinced she’s already pregnant with baby no. 3 rn."

@anthonymvsic:

"Oh, he was guilty guilty."

@joshg19999 said:

"Guys it’s her choice Rihanna is find she now has a family. And she is just focusing on her family. She already has lots of hits and she has enough money. She has done a lot. So if she does not make music again. It’s find guys she just being a mom now. ❤️❤️❤️."

@rescobedo_ said:

"She needs to stop letting him hit and start making some hits girl get in the booth."

@nshemile said:

"What they freaking about so. They int the only ones got a life yah no."

@mar_prroses said:

"Married her fist no kids until 😂😂😂 this men wanna eat desert and no commitments come on 👏."

@marcuswatkins94 said:

"By baby, they must mean her next album! Rihanna's next album titled "Joe Tacopina" confirmed! 🤣."

@as_told_by_jaime:

"All we want is an album and tour Rihanna 😭!!!! I basically own every underwear and skin and makeup product you made NOW I WANT THE ALBUM 😭😩! Enough baby making."

@tifferzz_fo_life" said:

"Of course because she must be preggerz already after yesterday 😂😂😂."

Moment Rihanna shunned reporter trends

Rihanna has been trending non-stop ever since her man, Asap Rocky was found not-guilty of assault.

Many social media user have applauded her for being so strong and standing by him through the trying period.

A video where the business mogul shunned an overzealous reporter has been trending online and driving reactions from fans.

