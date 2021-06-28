Rappe ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are being more open about their relationship as they've been spotted out together in New York

At first, the couple kept things low-key but Rihanna couldn't hold it in any more because she's really in love with the rapper

The rapper has previously told a media publication that Rihanna is the one for him and has made it known that he's in love

Rihanna and her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky are still going strong. The couple recently went out on a date in New York City and were all loved-up on each other. They were spotted out looking cosy as ever and the fans loved to see them together.

The A-list duo continued their lovefest into the early hours of Sunday morning, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the lower east side of NYC after a night out— and, before long, body-in-arms due to ASAP swooping her up, according to a report by TMZ.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are really enjoying their relationship; they were spotted in New York. Image: @badgalriri

Unfortunately for the rapper, his friends appeared to be star-struck by the glimpse, and rightfully so.

According to Cosmopolitan, Riri hasn't commented about her romance with the rapper but she did make a big move recently to show she's all in with him.

Fans noted that Ri covered up the shark tattoo on her left ankle that she received with Drake when they were dating and replaced it with a crown after photos of her and ASAP's date went viral.

ASAP, however, spoke about Rihanna in an interview with GQ magazine and told them that she's the one for him.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky denied entry into a club in New York

Legit.ng previously reported that ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are two of the most well-known superstars on the planet, yet one club staff member didn't recognise them.

The Umbrella singer had stepped out with her boyfriend for a date night in New York City, wearing a pink vintage Dior slip dress and a fluffy pink bucket hat.

The club's security appeared to bar them from entering once they arrived. RiRi and Rocky were seen waiting for several minutes at the door while Rocky interacted with the bouncer and a patient Rihanna looked on.

Source: Legit