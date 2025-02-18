Ex-BBNaija housemate Deeone has continued to drag Verydarkman after he claimed that the social critic sleeps with men

He went to Television Continental (TVC) to further expose the social critic who lambasted the journalists for giving Deeone their platform

Deeone noted that VDM is very disrespectful and is a bully, and he shared some of his atrocities which got diverse comments from netizens

Comedian and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Adedayo Martin, also known as Deeone, has stated that social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), is a bully.

He noted that VDM is manipulative and loves to drag others not minding that they are older than him.

Deeone says that VDM's is a blackmailer and it was why he was dragging him. Image credit: @comediandeeone, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to Deeone, VDM has made jest of music executive Paulo Okoye without considering that the man is not his age mate.

Verydarkman has also fought with several accomplished people and dragged them into the mud. Deeone questioned the social critic if he knew what it takes to build a brand.

Deeone tackles Verdarkman

The former BBNaija star said that VDM has deviated from fighting for people to constantly fight against them.

After Deeone went to TVC to share how VDM allegedly sleeps with men, VDM dragged the presenter for verifying his claim on the show.

Deeone said that VDM has to change because he loves to oppress other people and when they speak up, he manipulates and blackmails them.

Watch Deeone's video below:

Reactions as Deeone continues to drag VDM

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Deeone claims that VDM is a bully and manipulator below:

@issa_thirdborn commented:

"He said make you post the evidence you show at the TVC. You never get any evidence na Chocho.You wan use his name get fame & it’s working perfectly."

@curvy_glo reacted:

"Don't mind the bully, he wants to go tvc and say what exactly?"

@ifeoma_from_ramac stated:

"The only man bold enough to call out VDM excesses without fear…Deeone I am rooting for you."

@peezie__ said:

"But why exactly can’t VDM go to court? Why is he looking for an opportunity to defend himself on national TV without challenging the person that called him out on Live TV. He’s obviously scared of Deeone."

@kingandmoree reacted:

"I prefer you to VDM."

@christar__ commented:

"Verydarkman was trying to avoid Deeone but now he knows he’s losing already so he started attacking innocent TV stations and calling Dee one “Dee worm” he’s pained."

@annyrealtyglobal stated:

"Deeone I don't need any evidence just keep giving him woto-woto make him feel the heat. VDM see him match him dey ignore am dey face people wey no fit reply am."

Deeone dares VDM to sue him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deeone thrashed Verydarkman and dared him to sue him.

He noted that he had proof against VDM and that the social critic should stop tackling Nedu because he gave him a platform on his podcast.

Deeone also claimed that Nedu never paid him to appear on the Honest Bunch podcast, and he shared his next line of action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng