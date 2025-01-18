Nigerian model, Ugo Nwokolo, is making headlines after opening up about his preference in women

In a video making the rounds, the Mr Nigeria gave his reasons for liking women who do not have money

Ugo Nwokolo’s explanation made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of comments from netizens

Mr Nigeria Supranational, Ugo Nwokolo, is trending online after he shared that he gets turned on by poor women.

Just recently, the international model was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu and his co-hosts when he gave reasons for his preference in women.

In a snippet from the podcast that made the rounds, Ugo Nwokolo stated that poor women turn him on. According to him, only a poor woman would wake up early to pray for her man. He also said that poor women can be very fertile.

Netizens react as Mr Nigeria Supranational Ugo Nwokolo says he gets turned on by poor women.

Ugo Nwokolo stated that the poorer a woman is, the more attracted he is to her. In his words:

“Poor girls turn me on, the poorer the girl, the more attracted I am to her. It’s only a poor woman that will wake up by 7am, pray for you, NSPPD online and say what God cannot do doesn’t exist, I’m going to put my husband on the fire altar… Marry a poor girl because when it comes to fertility, poor women can be so fertile.”

Reactions as Ugo Nwokolo says he likes poor women

Mr Nigeria Supranational, Ugo Nwokolo’s statement about liking poor women soon became a trending topic on social media. After the video went viral, it raised a series of hot takes from netizens with several of them trying to make sense of the model’s explanation.

Read some of their comments below:

meek_kirls:

“She is happy for you until she decides to bite the hand that helped her. Your eye go open!😂”

chefnemie_:

“Finally something for us that are poor oh 😂.”

Fabulosgloria:

“My fellow female NSPPDians, are you hearing what this man is saying about us? Oga, U will hear from us on Monday morning at the fire alter 😂.”

kingtufab:

“😂😂 poor girls sabi pray. Dem pray pass anything cause dem no get hope to support pass prayer and cowgirl. & na dem clean pass.”

gylliananthonette:

“I always said it that na online most men day like independent lady, offline they like a dependent they can do anyhow.”

obatide_kelvin:

“Don’t say poor…A supportive or submiissive woman preferably. Being rich shouldn’t been relative to money only…Shalom.”

chimobex:

“If you’re poor the chances of you seeing a rich man is 30%.”

chizzy_hairshop:

“Tufiakwa!!! May we be never meet this type of men 😅.”

kaderafoods:

“How can someone be capping so boldly 😏😏😏.”

Fairlyused_barbie:

“P.s he is not looking for a poori girl he is looking for a maid that will serve him as master.”

otorroseline:

“Dey yarn nonsenseeee with joy😏.”

iamkingdinero1:

“1. As a man “ no allow poor girl climb you say she wan ride you, that thing deh cause man set back “

2. No carry preeek give poor girl to suuuck , that thing deh kee preeek as well.”

Livingstone_de_cornerstone:

“More like girls you can easily manipulate turns you on 🤷🏿‍♂️ for him mind now he thinks he's making sense but in reality na MUGU with nice beards and beautiful glasses him be 🤦🏿‍♂️.”

chinnys_signature:

“Poor mindset.”

richealogbonna:

“Wahala Pro Max Everywhere 🙆🏻‍♀️ When We Were Poor They Say Na Rich Classy Girls They Want😢, Now We Are Rich And Classy They Are Saying They Want Poor Girls 😒 Biko Which Kind Think So? Who Go Help Us Solve This Problem Bayi 🤷🏻‍♀️? Or Are You Stingy To Spend Money On A Chic?”

missvix.lee:

“He clearly wants a woman with no ambition, someone with little drive. I’m certain that when he meets the poor woman he won’t want her to grow or support her growth. Such a mentality is truly disappointing. 😒”

clifford_bxnn:

“Stingy men and noise.”

kiracarezz:

“Which one is poor women can be so fertile?😮”

republic_of_nigerdelta:

“Just say, you are looking for a maid 😁😁😂😂.”

_e.s.e_awusa:

“After years of screaming that those girls are golddiggers, now that the women are rich, you want to shift the goalpost again. U people want someone who can’t live without u.”

Mr World Nigeria contestants rock creative outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr World Nigeria pageant was organised by the Silverbird Group in Lagos which had several personalities in attendance.

The contestants did not disappoint when it was time to showcase their traditional outfits as it was an avenue for them to celebrate their diverse cultures.

From Yoruba to Edo, Ijaw, Hausa, and Esan tribes, the contestants were on top of their fashion game which got them several accolades online.

