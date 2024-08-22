Celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are back in the news over their love life

The actor took to social media to share a romantic video of them accompanied by a sweet caption about Judy

Yul’s continued declaration of love for his second wife triggered a series of comments from angry Nigerians

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently dedicated a romantic post to his second wife, Judy Austin.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a loved-up video of himself with the mother of his two other kids.

The video showed the celebrity couple goofing around and enjoying each other’s company on a rooftop while praising themselves.

Fans react to Yul's romantic vow to Judy. PhotoS: @judyaustin1

Not stopping there, Yul accompanied the video with a caption where he reiterated his dedication to Judy. According to him, he will continue to find her in 10 lifetimes. He wrote:

“Ijelem Judy Austin. In 10 lifetimes, I’ll find you again 10 times.”

See the video below:

What Nigerians said about Yul and Judy’s video

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s loved-up display in the video, as well as the actor’s message to his wife, drew the interest of many Nigerians.

Read some of their comments below:

chicavenue.official:

“Thank God May landed on her feet. I shudder to think of what would have become of her mental health if people didn't rally around her.”

realtruthlover:

“If not for bloggers these 2 are already very irrelevant.”

queensusz:

“May is traveling to America let I understand the pains.”

nwochairene:

“Even if May agreed for the polygamous thing, there still won't be peace for her! These two would have killed her with heartache.”

merrygold_chioma:

“All I see is a happy man.”

jaysu007:

“Nor be so you first tell May, believe yul at your own risk.”

mimi_labelle:

“You dated her for secret for 6 years you never made her THE ONE. Now you have no choice or options because your wife left. All this poetry na jazz. Judy was never your choice but one of your side options.”

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“E think say e dey pepper us let na old age go tell you, happiness is not by posting on social media.”

fustinustochi:

“Make him continue time will tell, if u want to run polygamy u don't oppress ur first wife with the second, if Solomon did this way bible wouldn't have recorded it, beware of ur children, kids of this days don't forget, one man in my village is begin his children for forgiveness, pls mind how u parade her, it might hurt u in future.”

hountondeborah:

“Just make sure in the other 10 Lives,you avoid May 10 times, no even near her at all, make we see if Judy eye your dey ur body, women like Judy Envy and wants what other people have that is going well for them to they can't build theirs.even if young unmarried cute guy come for her, she cant handle it or stay na people things dey their eye.”

adaeze.chi:

“Why is he still addressing her as Judy Austin though?”

gossipcentre_official:

“If you are a young girl, the worst mistake you can make is to use Judy as an example when you are making choice of man to marry or date. Happy home is not by camera o. Know this and know peace.”

bigsuccey:

“Nah Judy dey type all this things.”

glamourmimi_official:

“A well bottled man.”

mhzizohgee:

“If the desirable is not available, the available becomes desirable. It's not like you got choices here. You both are stuck together and there's nothing you most especially can do about it. As for your ljele, if she so desires, she can move on to the next hunk afterall she's a pro. So Enjoooooy.”

Yul Edochie takes Judy Austin to his village

Legit.ng earlier reported that enough had not been heard about the controversies between Yul and Judy.

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit.

Some social media users were not comfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May.

