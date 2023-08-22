P-Square star Paul Okoye recently shared quality time with his ex-wife Anita and their three children at the Afro Nation concert in Detroit

Anita, who enjoyed every bit of the moment, took to social media to share the most heartwarming part of the bonding

The mum of three gushed over how happy and excited her kids were to join their dad and his twin brother as they performed on stage

Paul Okoye is easily the Daddy of the Year, as he recently gave his three children an exciting and memorable experience.

The singer attended the Afro Nation concert, where he was billed to perform with his twin brother in the company of his three kids and ex-wife, Anita.

Paul Okoye's kids join him on stage at Afro Nation Photo credit: @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

Anita took to her Instagram page with posts showing off amazing moments from the show. In the video she posted, the Okoyes arrived at the concert venue and got ready to perform.

The P-Square brothers took the stage and treated the fans to a great performance before Paul's kids, who were watching backstage, joined them.

The children had a swell time jumping around and showing off some moves they learnt from their dad and his brother.

An excited Anita captioned the post with:

"#Afronation was magical ✨. Not only did my kids watch their dad perform for the first time, but they also joined him in the spotlight. Seeing their eyes light up beside their Papa and Uncle Papa, crafting memories that I know will be cherished forever... My heart overflows with pride and emotion. These are the moments they’ll hold close, always. #TimelessMemories #HeartFullOfPride #FamilyTies #FirstsThatLast #FamilyOnStage #HeartstringsPulled #LegendsOnStage #Psquare #OkoyeFamily"

In another post, the mum of three shared photos of her kids and other people that went with them to the concert.

Netizens react to Anita Okoye's post

The video got netizens gushing over the Okoyes, with most people urging Anita to take back her home.

Read some comments gathered below:

levinahairclub:

"We know there is no competition see mother of 3 ❤️❤️"

mabelfrancis_:

"But yul mumu follow Judy, abandoned his children "

iam_degold:

"Having kids together with a man really a bond, no matter how happy both are, hmmm indirectly you must support your baby daddy because you want your kids happiness, sometimes let forgive this men for the sake of kids ❤️"

yusufabiola009:

"You guys should come back together because of the kids "

cindyibe1:

"Caption for Me #FirstsThatLast"

call_me_pupple_rain:

"Wow @anita_okoye , it will be much more magical to read that you guys are back at each other’s arms again. I watched a video of you being his number one fan at a time and I listened to many of his lyrics reading in between the lines many of them are all about you, like ifunanya Onyinye and many more. Nnem please you both owe the kids this one moment of magical gift."

ucofgod:

"The main woman. Beautiful you."

victor__uba:

"@anita_okoye de only way I can respect u.is when u reconcile with ur husband.my dear u can't just allow another woman to come and reap where she did not sow."

Is Paul Okoye's lover pregnant?

Popular singer Paul Okoye of Psquare music group, also known as Rudeboy's young lover Ivy Ifeoma shared a new video where she commented on claims about being pregnant.

During a question and answer session, Ivy dismissed the report, adding that she was conducting an experiment on her body.

In another clip, Ivy, advised a fan who asked how she had managed to thrive despite being trolled, especially over her relationship with the singer. She said she has learnt to love herself to the extent other people's comments would not get to her.

Source: Legit.ng