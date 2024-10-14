Mr World Nigeria pageant was organised by the Silverbird Group in Lagos which had several personalities in attendance

The contestants did not disappoint when it was time to showcase their traditional outfits as it was an avenue for them to celebrate their diverse cultures

From Yoruba to Edo, Ijaw, Hausa, and Esan tribes, the contestants were on top of their fashion game which got them several accolades online

Mr Nigeria World pageant had a segment for the contestants to showcase their fashion taste in cultural outfits and they lived up to expectations.

Mr World Nigeria contestants display their daunting outfits. Image credit: @goldmynetv

The event was held on Sunday, October 13, at the Silverbird Galleria in Lagos, and it saw the contestants repping their cultures gallantly.

A contestant stole the show with his Yoruba-themed outfit which he decorated with the Nigerian flag. It gave him a distinct look and a sense of patriotism.

Other contestants wore top-notch traditional outfits which represented the Esan, Itsekiri, Hausa, Urhobo, and Ijaw, among other tribes.

Some netizens loved their glamorous looks while others complained about it and said that some of their outfits looks like carnival costumes.

Watch the video of Mr World Nigeria contestants' outfits below:

Reactions to Mr World Nigeria outfits

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Mr World Nigeria contestants' outfits below:

@timmylee_01:

"No 6 David Eyo with brightness."

@kehinde_anuma:

"7. His smile, steeze and composure."

@ayooluwatoyinkemisola:

"Make EFCC no carry you for flag mutilation o, na there slang be that."

@olamidebbiby3:

"I'm seeing masquerade bro."

@iyawoodus:

"All looking like carnival costumes."

@avenue.collectionss:

"Men' lives (or style) matter! They should also get sponsors for this competition. These attires needed more funding."

@gedoni_gina:

"No 6 outfit was outstanding."

