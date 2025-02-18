A self-acclaimed preacher has said that the genesis of Nedu Wazobia's problem was when he met and shook hands with a popular celebrity

He said no one shakes hands with the celebrity and remains the same, adding that he had refused to shake hands when they met

The pictures of Nedu Wazobia shaking the celebrity he released have sent social media users into a frenzy

A Nigerian man, Chileem Ifeanyi Jnr, has shared his thoughts on the current saga involving Verydarkman and radio personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia.

According to Chileem, Nedu's problem started when he met and shook hands with controversial actor Yul Edochie.

Chileem Ifeanyi Jnr said Nedu's problem started when he shook hands with the celebrity. Photo Credit: @chileemofficial, @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

In a Facebook post, he shared pictures of Nedu shaking hands with Yul, who he described as a brother.

Chileem claimed no one shakes hands with Yul and remains the same. He added that he refused to shake hands with Yul when they met during Christmas because of this reason.

His Facebook post read:

"This was when Nedu's problem actually started. You can't shake hands with my brother and remain the same.

"I guess my brother will now understand why I refused shaking hands with him when we met during Christmas.. Nedu sorry o .. 🚶"

Nedu's problem with Verydarkman started after the critic made messy claims about him following his invite to BBNaija's ex-housemate Deeone to speak on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

Man's claim about Nedu stirs reactions

Chi Chi Victor said:

"Thank God say you don tell me. I wanted to shake him in my dream today."

IJ Ikeneri said:

"Nedu you went to shake hands with a man that says the year he l0st his son was his best year now you see your life now your credibility is g0ne...Kambilichkukwu is after all of you."

Florence Azenkeng said:

"They are not related, he himself lost credibility after he flip-flopped his position to Yul, when he realized he blundered ,he tried flipping back to May, everyone who stood by him for his position against the threat and insult on May and her children , just was so disappointed . He was misled to take the position contrary to May nation and because of that everyone don’t take him serious anymore.

"May nation is not just any people."

Elizabeth Mike said:

"Chaiiiii imagine yoyo that was once a man of people because of juju he became a laughing topic.. nawaooo this life no balance."

Chigozie Emmanuel said:

"Nedu is not intelligent like yul, this is an opportunity for him to blow instead he ran away.

"Yul enjoys being dragged.

"He enjoys controversies.

"He always wanna trend and be talked. about.

"Nedu should meet Yul for lecturing.

"For more than 3yrs, Yul is being dragged and depression no kpai him, ordinary small dragging..... Nedu dun run🤣🙏🙏."

Nedu quits podcast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nedu had quit the Honest Bunch Podcast after Verydarkman revealed messy details about him.

The public figure took Nigerians by surprise when he released a press statement on social media stating that he would no longer be a part of the show.

VeryDarkMan claimed that Nedu had told him a lot of secrets about the people who had graced his show in the past, including those he had slept with to give them better opportunities.

