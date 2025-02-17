A Nigerian man's old tweet about popular politician and polygamist, Ned Nwoko and Chika Ike, has resurfaced online

This is coming shortly after it was alleged that the billionaire's marriage to young actress Regina Daniels is facing a crisis

Social media users who came across the post on X stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it

Reactions have been trailing a Nigerian man's old tweet about Nigerian politician and businessman, Ned Nwoko.

The tweet, which dated back to 2020, sparked a heated conversation among social media users, with many sharing their opinions on the matter.

Man's 2020 tweet about Ned Nwoko and Chika Ike resurfaces Photo credit: Morris_Monye/ X, Regina Daniels/ Instagram.

Man claims Chika Ike always visited Ned Nwoko

The user identified as @morris_monye, claimed that Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, had a long-standing relationship with Nwoko.

According to the man, Ike was a frequent visitor to Nwoko's country home near Onicha-ugbo as far back as 2012. The user alleged that Ike had "always been his woman."

in his words:

"As far back as 2012, if you visited Ned Nwoko at his country home near Onicha-ugbo, you would see Chika Ike around. She has always been his woman. It is the gospel truth. If you know Ned then you will know this."

The resurfacing of the tweet comes amidst allegations that Nwoko's marriage to actress Regina Daniels is facing difficulties.

Reactions trail man's old tweet about Ned Nwoko

The news has sparked reactions with many Nigerians weighing in on the matter.

Ojay said:

"This is the future. We travel 4 years 5 months and 4 days to visit this post. Some prophesy may take awhile but will surely come to pass. Take your flower."

Chief Omaka wrote:

"I had to treck back from the future to show you guys how my shoe is now because of too much gossip I heard. This particular news made the timelines back then."

To Baby said:

"Omooooooooo this your tweet eh. Relevant in 2025."

Generalogist reacted:

"From the future. Chika Ike will be pregnant for him in 2025. You saw it here first."

Emerald said:

"Plain truth, not only her to a few other names like O, I, E, R, N and co. He's like a goldmine to them."

AkuTakaSia said:

"His home is Idumuje-Ugboko, one town like that after issele-uku, he has always been with exotic ladies."

Chikere said:

"Well for me. Since he has the resources. He can decide to marry all the women from onicha ugbo to issele ukwu."

See the post below:

