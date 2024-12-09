Actress Angela Okorie has shared her thoughts with her fans on social media about 2024 as the year comes to an end

In her post, she noted that a lot of people will start recounting their achievement in year and told her fans what to do

Her followers, who read her post were happy and appreciated God for life as some of them shared how the year went

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has given her two cents to fans as the year comes to an end.

The mother of one, who lost her phone to robbers on a movie location, said that many people will start flaunting their achievements as the year comes to an end.

Fans excited about Angela Okorie's post about 2024. Photo credit@realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

She advised her fans not to be pressured after seeing what other people have achieved in 2024.

Angela Okorie encourages fans

The role interpreter, who was sent packing from her apartment by her landlord, stated that it was okay if what some people were able to achieve in 2024 was just to get through the year.

Angela Okorie shared a video as Justin Bieber's song was playing in the background.

Fans were excited after seeing her post as a few recounted their ordeal in 2024. Others appreciated her as hailed her outlook to life.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Angela Okorie's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@benedicta_klove:

"I love your energy."

@gracespeaks225:

"Being alive in this present naija is a big achievement. Don't let no one pressure u."

@hangelicsharon:

"Legit queen herself."

@manuelsbeautty_gh:

"So beautiful."

@kc.angus:

"Legit queen."

@elbravo1030:

"Mama you are looking sweet."

@offical_nwakaibeya1:

"Yes ma, next year we try again , I just want to thank God for life, it's was never easy."

@presh.nickie:

"Pretty troublesome woman."

