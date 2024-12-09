Angela Okorie Charges People Who Have Not Achieved Anything in 2024, They Hail: "Bless You Queen"
- Actress Angela Okorie has shared her thoughts with her fans on social media about 2024 as the year comes to an end
- In her post, she noted that a lot of people will start recounting their achievement in year and told her fans what to do
- Her followers, who read her post were happy and appreciated God for life as some of them shared how the year went
Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has given her two cents to fans as the year comes to an end.
The mother of one, who lost her phone to robbers on a movie location, said that many people will start flaunting their achievements as the year comes to an end.
She advised her fans not to be pressured after seeing what other people have achieved in 2024.
Angela Okorie encourages fans
The role interpreter, who was sent packing from her apartment by her landlord, stated that it was okay if what some people were able to achieve in 2024 was just to get through the year.
Angela Okorie shared a video as Justin Bieber's song was playing in the background.
Fans were excited after seeing her post as a few recounted their ordeal in 2024. Others appreciated her as hailed her outlook to life.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Angela Okorie's post
Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:
@benedicta_klove:
"I love your energy."
@gracespeaks225:
"Being alive in this present naija is a big achievement. Don't let no one pressure u."
@hangelicsharon:
"Legit queen herself."
@manuelsbeautty_gh:
"So beautiful."
@kc.angus:
"Legit queen."
@elbravo1030:
"Mama you are looking sweet."
@offical_nwakaibeya1:
"Yes ma, next year we try again , I just want to thank God for life, it's was never easy."
@presh.nickie:
"Pretty troublesome woman."
Angela Okorie shades colleagues sleeping around
Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actress had generated so many reactions online after her post about her colleagues went viral.
The moviemaker took a swipe at her colleagues, who sleep around for material gain and still flaunt them online.
Angela noted that she was not sure how it was done, as she disclosed that it was something that she can never do.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng