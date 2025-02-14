Nigerian actress Angela Okorie made waves online as she casually joined her colleagues to openly celebrate Valentine’s Day

The mum of one shared a video of her and a mystery man in an opulent hotel as they enjoyed their alone time with gifts

In the video that has gathered attention, Angela and her tease each other with a kiss, which caught the attention of many

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie stirred up excitement on Valentine’s Day 2025 by revealing a special man in her life.

Known for rarely posting romantic content, Angela surprised her followers by sharing a lovey-dovey post on February 14.

In the video, Angela was seen relaxing in a hotel room, hugging a teddy bear. The mystery man she introduced to her fans gifted her a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and a stack of naira notes was visible on the neatly arranged white bed.

As the clip continued, Angela and her man leaned in for a playful kiss, adding to the romantic vibe of the moment.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Happy Val my people. Fam pls keep streaming “Hold Me” Is on all music platforms. Tap the link in my bio.”

See her post below:

In a previous report, Angela gave her two cents to fans as the year comes to an end.

The mother of one, who lost her phone to robbers on a movie location, said that many people will start flaunting their achievements as the year comes to an end.

She advised her fans not to be pressured after seeing what other people have achieved in 2024.

The role interpreter, who was sent packing from her apartment by her landlord, stated that it was okay if what some people were able to achieve in 2024 was just to get through the year.

Angela Okorie shared a video as Justin Bieber's song was playing in the background.

Fans were excited after seeing her post as a few recounted their ordeal in 2024. Others appreciated her as hailed her outlook to life.

Angela Okoria’s video with mystery man trends

See what netizens said about the clip:

chikalos_tv wrote:

"Happy valentines 💝 💓 💖 my Heroine."

jenny.hot_freeme reacted:

"Happy val nmam❤️🔥🔥 enjoy your ."

henrietta_bendecida wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️happy Valentine’s Day to you both."

bby_porch said:

"Pepper them."

ndunnaemekajerry reacted:

"Problem for single people today."

sonia_kenee reacted:

"Mama we are waiting for our valentine."

___babyjauntyy wrote:

"No wahala, God go reshuffle."

bibadollar_autos_and_property reacted:

"All off una just dey fall in love anyhow😢them go con break your heart now."

rebelchic222 said:

"Na this reason I never gree enter Instagram since morning but na aproko bring me come now."

bibadollar_autos_and_property wrote:

Angela Okorie shades colleagues sleeping around

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actress had generated so many reactions online after her post about her colleagues went viral.

The moviemaker took a swipe at her colleagues, who sleep around for material gain and still flaunt them online.

Angela noted that she was not sure how it was done, as she disclosed that it was something that she can never do.

