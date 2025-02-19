After he was declared wanted singer Portable Zazu hinted at surrendering himself to the Nigerian Police

The Zeh Nation label boss in a recent statement prayed for mercy while sharing why he was on the run

Portable Zazu also apologised to the Ogun State government while describing the police as his friend and family

Nigerian street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu on Wednesday, February 19 hinted at plans to turn himself in to the police.

Recall that the Ogun State Police Command recently declared controversial Portable wanted for allegedly leading a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.

Portable said fear made him run as he apologises to Ogun state government. Credit: portablebaeby

After he was declared wanted by the police, Portable stated that he needed God to save his life, claiming he was under spiritual attack.

The Zazu crooner further alleged that he had been hospitalised for days while praying for God to show him mercy for his children’s sake.

Portable hints at surrendering himself

However, in a recent statement he released via his Instastory, the controversial singer prayed for mercy as he said, "I'm going out today."

He further prayed to God to turn his battles into blessings and speak on his behalf.

Portable who again tendered apology to the Ogun state government said it was fear that me him run away.

The singer also described the Nigerian police as his friend and family.

"Oba Anu, I'm going out today. God turn my battles to blessings, speak for me. I dey help people, God help me send my own helper to me. Ogun state government, I'm sorry, it's fear that made me run. Thank God the police are our friends and family. God forgive me. I believe in you, every disappointment is a blessing," he wrote in part.

See screenshot of Portable Zazu's post as he hints at surrendering himself to the police

Screenshot of Portable's post.

Reactions trail Portable Zazu's post

The singer's statement has since gone viral, with several netizens urging the singer to surrender himself. Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

blackczar007 said:

"God really humble u,see how calm u r now."

abiola.balogun.71697 said:

"Mercy we locate you insha Allah enu ja wire."

olaemail2015 reacted:

"May you find favour before God and the government. Who am I to judge a human being like me. All what you're going through now may be the work of your foundational problem. It will trigger you to misbehaving all around till that career in you will render useless."

12anniee commented:

"They turn hypocritically sorry when they get caught. Mstchewww."

12anniee said:

"Just imagine how terribly wicked this portable would be if he truly had any ounce of power, by power I DON'T mean superstitious power."

aysporty:

"Go and face them like a real man. But when go attack your baby mamas, you have no fear then. If everything settles, you will still go back to your crazy way."

