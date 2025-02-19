A video of a Nigerian man urging the police to place a bounty on Portable who was recently declared wanted has gone viral

The man also named the minimum amount the police should announce as a reward for information about Portable

The viral video has stirred funny reactions, with some Nigerian netizens showing support for the man

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Portable Zazu has remained a trended topic on and off social media after he was declared wanted by Ogun state police command.

Recall that the Zeh Nation boss was declared wanted by the police for leading a violent attack on some officials of the Ogun state government while carrying out their duties.

Man advises police on Portable's arrest

While Portable as of the time of this report is yet to be arrested, a man in a viral video sent a message to the police on how to get the singer.

The man urged the police to include N5 million as a reward for information leading to Portable's arrest.

According to the man, that was the way the police could get help from the public to secure the singer's arrest.

“Nigerian Police and, if you want our help in finding Portable asapuu, consider offering a reward of at least N5million for information leading to his arrest,” he said.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Portable Zazu hinted at turning himself into the police after he was declared wanted.

Portable in a statement revealed he ran because was scared.

Reactions as man seek ]bounty on Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments that trailed the video as some netizens claimed the man knows Portable Zazu's location. Read the reactions below:

paulson_odinaka said:

"Portable your enemies plenty ooo."

wendy_adammaaaaa reacted:

"Nah egbon adugbo Dey do their fellow egbon adugbo."

franklin_scott54131 wrote:

"If they put price una fit tear portable as una dey drag him like palliative."

selfsustaining09 said:

"This guy know portable location."

mhiztajay0 wrote:

"I've never been so happy for someone's predicament like this."

donmention_gic said:

"If the Nigeria police can locate dis guy den definitely dey can locate portable."

official_val09 reacted:

"Normal level because like this nobody fit Bring am out portable fit dey him house like this but he nor go talk just put money and you see hin."

mr_white7515 said:

"I swear the boy no lie. People love portable for Ogun state because he dey help them well well. And they won’t give portable to them except the police put a reward on the table. And mind you, Nigerian police fit put a reward for portable head and who ever give them portable no go still see the money collect."

iam_zaiiii commented:

"Even him Adugbo people don tire for him matter if dem put 5M ontop him head na him baby mamas go provide am from hiding place."

Ashabi Simple begs on Portable's behalf

Legit.ng reported that Portable's fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple reacted to his predicament.

She pleaded on Portable's behalf and asked that mercy be shown in his case with the government officials.

Ashabi Simple said that she had been having sleepless nights and headaches over the issue and has continuously prayed for God to vindicate her man.

