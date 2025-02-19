Portable Zazu turned himself in to the Nigerian Police hours after he was declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command

The Zeh Nation label boss crooner was reported to have turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba

The LSCID also shared an update on the message it forwarded to the Ogun State Police Command stirring reactions from Nigerians

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu on Wednesday, February 19 turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba.

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who revealed the Ogun State Command has been updated about the Portable turning himself in.

Lagos SCID confirms Portable has turned himself in. Credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

“Portable just turned himself in at the SCID Yaba. We have contacted Ogun State Police Command to come pick him up,” Hundeyin stated in a report via PUNCH.

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported that Portable Zazu hinted at turning himself in after he shared a post where he apologised to the Ogun state government.

The Zeh Nation label boss prayed for mercy as he said, "I'm going out today."

He also prayed to God to turn his battles into blessings and speak on his behalf.

Portable, who described the police as his friend and family said it was fear that him run away.

Why Portable was declared wanted

Legit.ng reported that the Ogun State Police Command declared Portable wanted for allegedly leading a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.

According to the statement released by the Ogun State Command, Portable was wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy, serious assault, going armed, conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Reactions as Portable turns self in

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens queried Portable's decision to turn himself in in Lagos when he was declared wanted in Ogun State. Read some of the reactions below:

cle_ver606 said:

"At least social media go rest small."

joel.oliver_ reacted:

"Who day draw your tattoo sef. We suppose beat am."

oge_gracious468 said:

"Them suppose first declare your tattoo artist wanted because watin be all that nonsense for your face."

okm_herbal reacted:

"Let him and rest there small, let's see if things will be different when he comes out."

minister4love said:

"dem look for person for Ogun dem find him for Yaba Left Sir Were."

creativeoliver reacted:

"Mumu don use him hand pressure everybody wey suppose help am. Which kyn useless life be that."

emmanuel_wonders_ reacted:

"He declared himself a psychiatric patient before going, so the matter no go cross anywhere provided he had psychiatric hospital card."

taritatosky said:

"JUSTICE PREVAILS! Portable's voluntary surrender to the police is a victory for accountability and the rule of law! No one is above the law, and this move shows that the singer is willing to face the music for his actions. Kudos to the Ogun state police command for their diligence and professionalism!"

Man tells police to place bounty on Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man sent a message to the police about Portable.

The man urged the police to place a bounty on the singer to get information from the public.

"Put N5 million on top," he said in a viral video.

